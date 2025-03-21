New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 21 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center for the second time in just three days. This game marks the final showdown between the two Western Conference rivals this season, with both teams looking to claim the win and clinch the season series 2-1.

Ad

The first Wolves-Pels meeting of the 2024-2025 campaign came on Jan. 7 and witnessed the return of Zion Williamson after a two-month injury absence. The forward had an instant impact, dropping 22 points in just 28 minutes.

Despite his efforts, the Timberwolves came out on top 107-97. Anthony Edwards recorded a 32-point performance and Naz Reid contributed with a 13-point and 12-rebound double-double.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their most recent encounter, on March 19, delivered a shocking result. The Pelicans, despite being severely short-handed, pulled off a 119-115 win, handing Minnesota just their second loss in a 10-game span. Williamson was once again the Pels’ star of the night, finishing with 29 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals in nearly 30 minutes of play.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Anthony Edwards is expected to lead the Timberwolves to redemption. With a chance to climb the Western Conference standings, Minnesota will enter tonight’s game with extra motivation.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Reports for Mar. 21

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The New Orleans Pelicans will be entering tonight’s clash against the Timberwolves without the services of multiple players. Brandon Boston (left ankle stress reaction), Herb Jones (right shoulder torn rotator cuff), Trey Murphy III (right shoulder torn labrum) and Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture) are all officially ruled out.

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves fans will be delighted to learn that the team has added no players to the injury report ahead of their matchup against NOLA. The roster is injury-free.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 21

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart

The New Orleans Pelicans’ projected starting lineup for tonight’s clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves includes Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, Kelly Olynyk and Yves Missi.

Ad

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jose Alvarado CJ McCollum Zion Williamson Kelly Olynyk Yves Missi Antonio Reeves Jordan Hawkins Bruce Brown Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Karlo Matkovic Jamal Cain Keion Brooks Jr. Mo Bamba

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to start Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert for the clash against Willie Green’s Pelicans.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Mike Conley Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Donte DiVincenzo Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark Naz Reid Luka Garza Rob Dillingham Terrence Shannon Jr. Joe Ingles Leonard Miller Bones Hyland

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.