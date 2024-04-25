New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 24, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2

After giving the OKC Thunder a big scare in Game 1, the New Orleans Pelicans will try to do what they couldn't finish in the season opener. The Pelicans remained in Oklahoma for the rematch without Zion Williamson but would be confident after their initial showing. Willie Green’s team would happily return to Louisiana with the series tied at 1-1 if they pull off an upset.

The Thunder, though, had other plans, racing to an early 35-22 first-quarter advantage behind Chet Holmgre’s 15 points. After badly missing some wide-open shots two nights ago, Holmgren finished 3-for-3 from deep in the first 12 minutes of Game 2.

The New Orleans Pelicans recovered and brought back their ugly and grind-out play to cut the Thunder’s deficit. Jonas Valanciunas once again threw his weight around the paint to lead the visitors. Brandon Ingram, though, has to improve in the second half, or this could turn out to be a rout favoring the hosts.

The OKC Thunder held a 63-50 advantage after the game’s first 24 minutes ended, and the teams exited for the halftime break.

The retro '90s basketball rolled into the third quarter for the New Orleans Pelicans and the OKC Thunder. Despite being undermanned, the visitors stubbornly kept coming back. Willie Green's team took some haymakers but remained in the thick of things.

The final frame was when the dam broke. After staying on the Thunder's back for three-fourths of the game, the hosts eventually overwhelmed the Pelicans. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams just couldn't be denied.

Once Oklahoma found momentum at the start of the last period, there was no stopping them. Cason Wallace only had two points but he had a starring role in shackling CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III. Lu Dort will probably cause Brandon Ingram nightmares.

When the Pelicans' offense stagnated, the rout became inevitable. The disparity in firepower eventually became too much to overcome. Oklahoma will take a 2-0 series lead when it flies to Louisiana following Wednesday's 124-92 beatdown of their opponents.

New Orleans Pelicans vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores

New Orleans Pelicans game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Brandon Ingram 18 4 3 1 1 3 5-10 0-0 8-8 -30 Herb Jones 18 2 1 0 0 2 6-9 4-7 2-2 -16 Jonas Valanciunas 19 5 2 0 0 2 8-14 0-0 3-3 -14 CJ McCollum 15 4 4 2 0 4 6-14 1-5 2-2 -27 Trey Murphy III 8 4 2 0 1 2 3-8 2-6 0-0 -27 Larry Nance Jr. 2 3 1 0 0 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 -7 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-2 -1 Naji Marshall 10 2 0 1 0 0 3-6 0-2 4-4 -14 Jose Alvarado 0 1 2 0 0 1 0-5 0-3 0-0 -17 Jordan Hawkins 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -1 Dyson Daniels 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -6 E.J. Liddell DNP - - - - - - - - - Cody Zeller DNP - - - - - - - - - Matt Ryan DNP - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 26 7 1 0 2 1 9-13 3-6 5-6 +32 Jalen Williams 21 5 7 1 0 2 10-17 1-3 0-0 +30 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33 3 5 2 0 2 13-19 3-5 4-4 +24 Josh Giddey 13 6 3 0 0 2 4-9 1-4 4-4 +28 Lu Dort 15 1 2 1 0 1 4-8 4-6 3-4 +24 Lindy Waters III 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 Jaylin Williams 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -8 Ousmane Dieng 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -2 Gordon Hayward 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 +12 Kenrich Williams 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 Isaiah Joe 8 2 1 1 0 0 3-4 2-2 0-0 +3 Aaron Wiggins 6 5 2 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 2-2 +2 Cason Wallace 2 3 3 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 +19 Bismack Biyombo DNP - - - - - - - - - Mike Muscala DNP - - - - - - - - -

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III 3-pointers tonight

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams combined to sink 2-for-5 attempts from behind the arc. Chet Holmgren carried the OKC Thunder from this range, making all but one of his 3-pointers.

CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III hit 3-for-9 attempts as the New Orleans Pelicans' top threat from rainbow distance.

Oklahoma's Big Three walked away with a 6-for-14 efficiency from deep after the final buzzer sounded.

McCollum and Murphy, relentlessly hounded by the Thunder's no-nonsense defenders, finished 3-for-11 from the same range.

