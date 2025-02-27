New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 27 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Thursday night, kicking off a four-game road trip. Meanwhile, the Suns begin a four-game homestand. Riding a two-game win streak and having won their only previous matchup this season, Zion Williamson and co. are expected to enter the contest with confidence.

In their previous matchup on Dec. 5, the Williamson-less Pelicans secured a narrow 126-124 victory. It was a humiliating loss for the Arizona squad as it marked New Orleans’ only win in a 21-game stretch.

Despite a strong showing from the backcourt duo of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, who combined for 52 points on 16-for-38 shooting, the Pelicans emerged victorious. Brandon Ingram, now with the Toronto Raptors, led with 29 points, while CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III combined for 44 points to spoil Booker and Beal’s efforts.

The Pelicans have added a long list of players in the injury report for tonight’s clash. Coupled with the fact that the All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Booker and Beal will suit up and be backed by the home crowd, the Suns will be favored to level the series at one game apiece.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Reports for Feb. 27

New Orleans injury report

The Pelicans will be missing five key pieces for tonight’s clash. Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown have been sidelined for rest, while Brandon Boston Jr is ruled out due to a left ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, NOLA continues to be without the services of Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones, both of whom are out for the remainder of the season with a leg and shoulder injury respectively.

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Suns are comparatively in good health ahead of the matchup, with only two players sidelined. Cody Martin is out due to a hernia, while Monte Morris remains unavailable with a back injury.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Predicted starting lineup and depth charts for Feb. 27

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart

The New Orleans Pelicans’ expected starting lineup comprises CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Yves Missi.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center CJ McCollum Trey Murphy III Zion Williamson Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Yves Missi Jose Alvarado Jordan Hawkins Jamal Cain Karlo Matkovic

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

The Phoenix Suns' projected starting lineup features a backcourt duo of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, with Royce O’Neale at small forward, Kevin Durant at power forward and Nick Richards at center.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Devin Booker Bradley Beal Royce O'Neale Kevin Durant Nick Richards Tyus Jones Grayson Allen Ryan Dunn Bol Bol Mason Plumlee TyTy Washington Jr. Damion Lee Oso Ighodaro

