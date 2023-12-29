"New Point God": NBA fans dethrone Chris Paul after Tyrese Haliburton matches his 20 assists and 0 turnovers record

Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton made history against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. The All-Star recorded 21 points, a career-high 20 assists, six 3-pointers and zero turnovers as the Pacers secured a 120-104 victory.

Haliburton became the first player to record 20 assists and zero turnovers in a game since former LA Clippers star point guard Chris Paul. Paul put up 20 points and 20 assists with zero turnovers against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 10, 2016.

Haliburton’s previous career high of 19 assists came on Mar. 9, 2023, against the Houston Rockets. In that game, he also recorded 29 points and just one turnover.

Following his latest masterful performance, NBA fans were buzzing on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many proclaimed Haliburton the NBA’s top playmaker over Paul.

“New Point God,” one fan said.

“Point GOAT,” another said.

Haliburton’s big night also elicited comparisons to Hall of Fame point guards such as Magic Johnson and Steve Nash.

“The Bulls announcers made a good point. He plays a lot like a smaller Magic,” one fan said.

“Turned into Steve Nash tonight,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Haliburton dropping the first 20-assist, zero-turnover game since 2016:

Tyrese Haliburton credits teammates for his 20-assist, 0-turnover performance

Following his 20-assist, 0-turnover night against Chicago, Tyrese Haliburton credited his teammates for knocking down shots to allow him to rack up assists.

The Pacers shot a blistering 43-for-85 (50.6%) and 19-for-42 (45.2%) from deep.

“You don’t get 20 assists without guys making a lot of shots,” Haliburton said.

“I’ve done a terrible job of taking care of the ball lately, so it’s good to see zero turnovers again.”

Indiana was led by big man Myles Turner, who recorded a game-high 24 points, six rebounds and three blocks on 66.7% shooting. Meanwhile, forward Patrick Williams led Chicago with a team-high 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals on 64.3% shooting.

The win marked the Pacers’ second straight, while the Bulls have lost two of their last three games.

Indiana (16-14) will look to win its third straight when it hosts the New York Knicks (17-13) on Saturday. Chicago (14-19) will look to get back on track when it hosts the Philadelphia 76ers (21-9) on Saturday.