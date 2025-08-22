New twist in Jaylen Brown's father stabbing case as attorney alleges victim had gun

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 22, 2025 12:46 GMT
There has been a twist in Jaylen Brown’s father, Marselles Brown's case after his attorney made a new claim during a hearing on Thursday. Brown was taken into custody on Wednesday and is facing charges of attempted murder.

He got into a violent altercation in a parking lot in Las Vegas after a parking spot dispute. The police report stated that Brown dinged the victim’s vehicle, leading to an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Witnesses told the police that Jaylen Brown’s father took out a knife and stabbed the youth football coach, Cross Tupuola, multiple times. Speaking to reporters after a court hearing on Thursday, Brown’s attorney, Arnold Weinstock, said that his client was acting in self-defense, alleging that the victim had a gun.

“Everything I know, and I've known Mr. Brown for quite some time, I do not believe that he initiated anything, and he is telling me that everything that occurred was him trying to defend himself after he was struck,” Weinstock said.

Weinstock says his client was struck on the head with a pistol before he attacked the victim. Marselles Brown was seen in shackles and a wheelchair as he arrived in court on Thursday.

His bail has been set to $300,000. Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have maintained their silence through the legal proceedings.

Jaylen Brown’s father had a decorated boxing career

The 2024 Finals MVP’s father is also a professional athlete, boasting an impressive record as a heavyweight boxer. At 7 feet tall, Brown enjoyed a dominant run in boxing and retired with a record of 33-18-1. He won the WBU World Champion title in 2016.

Being a professional athlete himself, he takes pride in Jaylen Brown’s achievements. Speaking to boxing247 in 2016, he said:

"I am extremely proud of both my sons. I am especially proud of Jaylen. He is an extraordinary athlete and very smart.”

He also stated that his primary motivation behind coming out of retirement was to teach his kids about resilience and perseverance:

"My main motivation for coming out of retirement was to show my kids that I never gave up on my dreams.”

Following his arrest on Wednesday, the boxer faces a difficult reality as he could be handed a lengthy sentence if convicted.

