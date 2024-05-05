The New York Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the first round, but the focus now shifts to the challenges awaiting them against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. However, before diving into the next phase, let's examine the Knicks' five key weaknesses that may pose them challenges.

New York Knicks’ 5 biggest weaknesses ahead of Eastern Conference semifinals

1. Overreliance on Jalen Brunson

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Brunson show proved successful in Round 1, as he averaged 35.5 points per game. However, relying solely on one player isn't sustainable. Brunson's staggering usage rate of 35.6% underscores the Knicks' limited offensive diversity.

Josh Hart, who averaged 16.8 points against Philly, must continue his scoring touch, while OG Anunoby needs to improve his consistency from beyond the arc, shooting just 33.8% in the first round.

Expand Tweet

2. Interior Defense

While Precious Achiuwa led the team in blocks per game with an impressive average of 2.5 in Round 1, the Knicks played him in only two games, totaling just 30 minutes.

This underutilization could be a weakness, particularly against teams with dominant big men. The Knicks need Mitchell Robinson to step up as a rim protector and the forwards need to improve their help defense.

3. Three-Point Shooting

The Knicks weren't lights out from deep, scoring just 37.0% in the first round. In today's NBA, consistent 3-point shooting is crucial. New York needs players like Josh Hart, who shot 43.2% on 3s in the first round, and Miles McBride, who shot 43.3%, to maintain their consistency and create spacing for Brunson.

4. Injury Woes

With Julius Randle already sidelined for the season due to a right shoulder injury requiring surgery, the Knicks faced another blow with veteran forward Bojan Bogdanović suffering a season-ending injury to his left foot and left wrist. The team will sorely miss his sharpshooting skills on the court.

Expand Tweet

5. Bench Depth: The Knicks' starting lineup is formidable, but their bench production has been inconsistent, averaging only 22.8 points per game in the first round. This lack of scoring depth could become a liability, especially in a grueling playoff series against teams with deeper benches like the Indiana Pacers, who boast an average of 32.1 points per game from their reserves.

New York will heavily rely on players like Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson to step up and provide consistent contributions off the bench to alleviate the pressure on its starters.

A tough battle await the Knicks. Despite their defensive intensity, coaching prowess and Brunson's brilliance, they face significant challenges. Addressing these areas and overcoming injury hurdles will be vital if they want to silence the doubters and advance to the Eastern Conference finals.