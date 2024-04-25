Why is Julius Randle not playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Closer look at Knicks star's absence for Game 3 (April 25)

Julius Randle is inactive for the New York Knicks' Game 3 contest in their 2024 NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Randle is not playing as he is recovering from shoulder surgery. The two-time NBA All-Star sustained the injury on Jan. 27 against the Miami Heat in a 125-109 win.

Randle fell hard to the floor after a collision with Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. He injured his right shoulder, which got dislocated. Randle contemplated surgery as he wanted to return for the regular season. After spending weeks in rehab, he was inching closer to a return.

However, a contact training session setback reaggravated his injury and forced him to undergo surgery to recover from the ailment. Randle was ruled out for five months after his decision was announced on Apr. 4. Randle won't participate in this postseason for the Knicks, the second seed in the East.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

No Julius Randle, no problem for the Knicks

Julius Randle's absence made the New York Knicks a coveted first-round opponent for play-in tournament teams, the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, who faced off in the seven-eight seed game for the seventh seed in the playoffs and a shot at facing New York in round one instead of the Boston Celtics.

The 76ers, with Joel Embiid, won that battle. That instantly raised doubts about the Knicks' chances of making the next round despite being the higher seed because of Julius Randle's absence. However, Randle being out for over two and a half months helped New York prepare to play without him.

Expand Tweet

That's showing in their first-round series against the 76ers as they are up 2-0 after successfully defending home court in Games 1 and 2. The Knicks' exceptional roster building is showing in these playoffs, as their balance and depth have carried them against the 76ers.

Jalen Brunson has shot a measly 29.1%, including 16.7%. However, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Miles McBride and Bojan Bogdanovic have remarkably covered Brunson's struggles in Randle's absence. Meanwhile, Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson have been tremendous on defense against Joel Embiid.

They have limited him to 39.2% shooting in the series and dominated the reigning NBA MVP on the boards. The Knicks seemingly have the upper hand to win this series without Julius Randle.

That might be the case in the second round against the Milwaukee Bucks or Indiana Pacers, who have gotten off to a rocky start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback