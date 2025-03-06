New York Knicks Injury Report: Karl-Anthony Towns' status, concerning update on OG Anunoby and more for Lakers game (Mar. 6)

The New York Knicks face the LA Lakers in the marquee matchup on Thursday's slate. It's the first of five games for the Knicks on this West Coast road trip. New York faces an uphill task to begin this run as the Lakers are the hottest team in the NBA, with seven straight wins and a league-best 19 in their last 23.

Moreover, the Knicks could also face some issues on the injury front. While Karl-Anthony Towns will return from a one-game personal absence, OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Precious Achiuwa are all iffy for this contest. The trio is questionable with various injury ailments.

Anunoby played in Tuesday's game against the Warriors but is on the injury report, citing a left thumb sprain. It's the first time he's been listed for this ailment. Meanwhile, Robinson, who returned Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies, is listed citing left ankle surgery recovery. Achiuwa is on the report for left hamstring tightness.

Ariek Hukporti is the only player ruled out at the time of writing. The reserve center suffered a left knee meniscus injury on Wednesday and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet are also questionable, but they are on the injury report because of potential G League assignments.

New York Knicks preview vs. LA Lakers, where to watch and more

The New York Knicks could face a massive blow if OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Precious Achiuwa are unavailable. The kind of for the LA Lakers are in, being healthy for this contest is almost imperative for Jalen Brunson and Co. Nevertheless, with Karl-Anthony Towns back, the Knicks will be in the hunt to cause an upset.

They are -3.5-point favorites entering this clash. But even without Anunoby, they have potent wing defenders who can deal with Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves. It will be an intriguing matchup, considering Doncic, James and Reaves have mostly dominated all kinds of coverage thrown at them amid the Lakers' recent seven-game stretch.

TNT and Max will provide coverage of the New York Knicks vs. LA Lakers game. Meanwhile, NBA League Pass will be an online streaming option for fans outside the U.S. The game begins at 10:00 p.m. ET.

