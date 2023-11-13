New York Knicks Injury Report (Nov 13): Latest update on Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle's status

On Monday, Nov. 13, the New York Knicks will have the challenging job of defeating the star-studded Boston Celtics. Following a rough start to the season, New York has turned the corner and is beginning to resemble the club we saw last season.

A big part of the Knicks' recent resurgence has been the performance of Julius Randle, who has found his dominance on both sides of the court. At the time of writing, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson are expected to participate in the contest against the Celtics.

Randle is averaging 17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in his first nine games of the season, shooting 33.6% from the field and 25.9% from three-point range. Those poor shooting percentages are sure to rise in the coming weeks as Randle seeks to remind everyone that he is an All-Star-level talent at his best.

On the other hand, Brunson's production has been far more consistent. The Villanova product is averaging 22.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, shooting 41.7% from the field and 43.4% from deep. Brunson's ability to spearhead an offense and create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates will ensure the Knicks are always a threat heading into games.

The New York Knicks are on a three-game winning streak

The New York Knicks will enter their game against the Boston Celtics full of confidence. The Eastern Conference franchise has won its last three games. Wins over the LA Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, and Charlotte Hornets will renew optimism and belief in the roster.

The Knicks got off to an inconsistent start to the season, losing four of their first six games. However, those concerns have been put on hold following New York's resurgence.

Yet, a win against the Celtics will be difficult to come by. There's a significant gap between the two teams in terms of skill and overall talent level. According to the sportsbooks, the Knicks are significant underdogs to defeat Boston, being given a +9 spread.

If the Knicks want to extend their winning streak, they must improve their perimeter defense. The Celtics will try to employ a five-out defense to stretch the Knicks' defense and create driving lanes. Guarding the point of attack and having quick, intentional rotations and switches will be critical for the Knicks' prospects of a huge win.