New York Knicks rumors: Immanuel Quickley interesting Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks among others

New York Knicks starter Immanuel Quickley has found himself in the middle of trade rumors with almost exactly a month to go until the February 9th deadline. Quickley has continued to score the ball well as a starter, recently putting up 23 points in 43 minutes in the team's loss to the Chicago Bulls.

With the Knicks currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, the team could look to shake things up before the deadline. With R.J. Barrett currently sidelined as the result of a finger injury, Quickley has made the most of the opportunity to enter the starting lineup. His stock has inevitably shot up, which could yield the Knicks a nice return.

According to reports, both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks have expressed interest in the third-year guard. According to HoopsHype, there are several teams interested in making a trade for Immanuel Quickley.

“Another Knicks player whose name has circulated in the rumor mill this season is Immanuel Quickley. Several teams, including the Bucks, Mavericks, Wizards, and others, have expressed interest in Quickley, league sources told HoopsHype.”

This comes on the heels of Quickley averaging 16.7 throughout the month of January, even higher than his current average this season.

Below you can see some highlights from his recent 23-point performance in the team's narrow loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

Immanuel Quickley's performance this season

Although Quickley has shown that he's somewhat of a streaky shooter from time to time, he's proven this season that he's capable of elevating his play. As the former 25th overall pick from Kentucky, Quickley averaged 11.4 points per game when he entered the league for the 2020-21 season.

In addition, he also averaged 39.5% from the field, marking an impressive efficiency average for such a young player. The following season, the NBA All-Rookie Second Team member kept the ball rolling, averaging 11.3 points per game.

Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks v Houston Rockets)

So far this season, he's averaging a career-high 12.2 points per game to go along with a career-high 4.1 rebounds per game. Efficiency-wise, Quickley is also thriving. He's averaging a career-high 41.7% from the field.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau recently sung Quickley's praises, lauding him during a post-game press conference for his versatility as an offensive player.

“I think that’s what I like about our perimeter guys, they’re versatile and they can play multiple positions. Quick can play with the starters, he can play with the bench. He can play the point, he can play the 2.

"I don’t know what he is, he’s just a good basketball player.”

The Dallas Mavericks currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, and the Milwaukee Bucks sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. As both teams set their sights on a potential playoff run at the end of this season, Quickley's scoring could be a huge help for either franchise.

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, and Derrick Rose playing like a shell of his former self this season, the Knicks may not want to trade Quickley.

