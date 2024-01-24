New York Knicks trade deadline: Former 6th Man of the Year reportedly a coveted target for Leon Rose’s front office 

New York Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose is reportedly in pursuit of Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson. With only a couple of weeks left until the trade deadline, the time is ticking for the Knicks to finalize their roster for the second half of the season. New York is currently ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference and could likely clinch a playoff spot if they maintain their placement.

Having that in mind, the New York Knicks will have to do everything they can within the remaining two weeks to come up with a solid post-season lineup. Jordan Clarkson might be a perfect acquisition for the Knicks if they wish to achieve greater heights.

Not only is Clarkson a former Sixth Man of the Year award winner, but he has also stepped up his game since taking over the Utah Jazz alongside Lauri Markkanen. JC has grown as a player and has gained leadership experience from being one of the Jazz's veterans on the team. Clarkson heading to New York may further solidify the team's meta of having non-All-Star players that have star-caliber status.

Should the New York Knicks acquire Jordan Clarkson?

As the trade deadline looms, attention across the league remains fixed on the Utah Jazz. Despite firmly securing their position in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament race, speculation persists that the Jazz front office might be open to parting ways with some of their veteran assets. Among the interested teams is the New York Knicks, who, having recently acquired OG Anunoby, appear committed to assembling a competitive roster in the Eastern Conference.

For the Knicks, who recently traded away Immanuel Quickley, a key contributor off the bench, the addition of a player capable of filling a similar role as a spark plug could be a strategic move. Jordan Clarkson, excelling in his sixth-man role for the Jazz since returning from injury, has showcased impressive averages of 20.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in his 15 games back.

This isn't the first instance of the Knicks expressing interest in a veteran from the Jazz roster, with prior reports linking them to big man Kelly Olynyk earlier in the month. If the Jazz decides to make roster moves in the coming weeks, finding interested suitors might be a straightforward task.

In a hypothetical deal, Evan Fournier's contract would likely be a centerpiece, possibly coupled with additional assets. Considering the reported interest from the Jazz in Quentin Grimes just last week, including him in the framework of the deal wouldn't be surprising.

The direction Utah chooses for the remainder of the season could significantly influence the decision on a potential move involving Jordan Clarkson. If the emphasis is on providing young talent with experience, a scenario where Clarkson is traded to an interested team like the New York Knicks becomes more plausible.

