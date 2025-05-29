New York Knicks' troubles worsen as Karl-Anthony Towns at risk of missing elimination Game 5 vs Indiana Pacers

The New York Knicks are set to face the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the ongoing Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday. With elimination on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher for the Knicks and to make matters worse, they may have to battle for their season without Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report due to a left knee contusion. The Knicks center took a hit to the knee during Game 4 in Indiana and was visibly limping during the latter stages of the contest. The injury is particularly concerning given that it affects the same knee on which he underwent surgery earlier in 2024.

After Game 4, when asked for an update on his condition, Towns downplayed the injury. Rather than focusing on his discomfort, the former Timberwolves star emphasized that the loss was the only thing on his mind.

"I'm not thinking about (my knee) right now," Towns told reporters. "It's disappointing when you don't get a win and we didn't do enough to get the job done tonight."

Karl-Anthony Towns logged 37 minutes in Game 4, turning in a strong performance with 24 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. He shot an efficient 8 of 15 from the field, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc. If the five-time All-Star is unable to suit up for Game 5 on Thursday, the Knicks could see their season come to a close with a loss at Madison Square Garden.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers?

The Game 5 between the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers will take place on Thursday, May 29, at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Knicks vs. Pacers game will be telecast live on TNT and truTV while the pregame coverage will begin one hour before tip off. Fans can live stream the game on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

