New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks will lock horns with each other for an exciting 2021-22 NBA season game at State Farm Arena on Saturday.

The Knicks have been in solid form over their last few games. They have won four of their last five matches, entering Saturday's game against Atlanta. They are coming off a 108-85 win over the Dallas Mavericks. RJ Barrett recorded his second 30-point outing on the trot, while the rest of the starters scored in double-digits as well to help New York emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have been in terrible form, having lost 15 of their last 21 games. The Miami Heat completed the double over them following the two teams' last meeting, on the back end of a back-to-back set. Trae Young scored 24 points and dished out nine assists in the 118-124 loss. However, Atlanta's defense once again crumbled in the absence of Clint Capela, leading to their fourth loss in a row.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks have listed four players on their report, including former Hawks players Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill. The other two are starting point guard Kemba Walker and his backup Derrick Rose. All four players have been ruled out.

Player Name Status Reason Cam Reddish Out Ankle sprain Solomon Hill Out Not with the team Kemba Walker Out Sore knee Derrick Rose Out Ankle surgery

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Hawks haven't updated their injury report ahead of this game. As per their previous report, Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson were the only two players sidelined. That could be the case again.

Player Name Status Reason Clint Capela Out Ankle sprain Jalen Johnson Out Ankle sprain

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The Knicks will likely deploy the same starting lineup they did in their previous outing. Evan Fournier and Alec Burks started as guards, while RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson occupied the three frontcourt spots.

Nerlens Noel, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley will likely play the most minutes among the reserve unit.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup from the last game if Clint Capela is unavailable again. Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic could start as guards, with De'Andre Hunter, John Collins and Gorgui Dieng completing the rest of the lineup.

Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Alec Burks; Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier; Small Forward - RJ Barrett; Power Forward - Julius Randle; Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young; Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic; Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter; Power Forward - John Collins; Center - Gorgui Dieng.

Edited by Arnav