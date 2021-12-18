×
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics.
Juan Paolo David
ANALYST
Modified Dec 18, 2021 09:04 PM IST
News

The New York Knicks will end their short two-game road trip on Saturday against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. It's the second matchup of the season between the Knicks and Celtics. Their first meeting was on Opening Night at Madison Square Garden, wherein the Knicks won 138-138 in overtime.

The Knicks are coming off a win against the Houston Rockets on Thursday at the Toyota Center. The short-handed Knicks were led by Immanuel Quickley, who had 24 points off the bench. Evan Fournier also came alive with 23 points in the 116-103 win.

One game at a time. Let's keep going. #NewYorkForever https://t.co/a0B4x8tFuh

Meanwhile, the Celtics can't seem to build any momentum. After an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks last Monday, they were unable to capitalize on their next game against the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics went down early and came back but eventually fell short in the 111-107 loss.

New York Knicks Injury Report

RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks.
The New York Knicks have eight players on their injury report for the game against the Boston Celtics. Seven players are listed as out, while the remaining one is listed as questionable. Derrick Rose is listed as questionable due to a sore right ankle.

Luka Samanic and Jericho Sims are listed as out and currently assigned to the NBA G League. The remaining five players are under the NBA's health and safety protocols. They are RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Kevin Knox, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.

PlayerStatusReason
RJ BarrettOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Quentin GrimesOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Kevin KnoxOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Immnuel QuickleyOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Derrick RoseQuestionableRight Ankle Soreness
Luka SamanicOutG League Assignment
Jericho SimsOutG League Assignment
Obi ToppinOutHealth and Safety Protocols

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Al Horford of the Boston Celtics.
The Boston Celtics have six players on their injury list for Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks. All six players are listed as out, with five on the league's health and safety protocols. Dennis Schröder is out due to a non-COVID illness.

Meanwhile, Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker and Grant Williams are in isolation. The Celtics are one of the few teams in the league with an outbreak of coronovirus infections. If more players are placed under the health and safety protocols, games will surely be postponed.

PlayerStatusReason
Sam HauserOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Juancho HernangomezOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Al HorfordOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Jabari ParkerOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Dennis SchroderOutNon-COVID Illness
Grant WilliamsOutHealth and Safety Protocols

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics.
New York Knicks

With Tom Thibodeau's penchant for changing his lineup, it's hard to predict his next starting five against the Boston Celtics. Since Derrick Rose is listed as questionable with a history of injuries, the New York Knicks will likely rest him despite the number of players listed as out.

Miles McBridge figures to be the starting point guard with Evan Fournier at shooting guard. Alec Burks slides into the small forward as the playmaker wing, while Julius Randle is at power forward and Nerlens Noel at center. The rest of the Knicks rotation could include Mitchell Robinson, Taj Gibson and Wayne Selden Jr..

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are expected to have the same starting lineup against the New York Knicks. Romeo Langford replaces Al Horford in the starting five at small forward. Jayson Tatum moves into the power forward position alongside "Time Lord" Robert Williams III at center.

Marcus Smart will handle point guard duties, while Jaylen Brown is at shooting guard. The Celtics' rotation should feature Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Enes Freedom.

So close https://t.co/5IoYwj0U91

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Miles McBride | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - Alec Burks | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Romeo Langford | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Robert Williams III

Edited by Rohit Mishra
