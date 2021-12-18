New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will end their short two-game road trip on Saturday against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. It's the second matchup of the season between the Knicks and Celtics. Their first meeting was on Opening Night at Madison Square Garden, wherein the Knicks won 138-138 in overtime.

The Knicks are coming off a win against the Houston Rockets on Thursday at the Toyota Center. The short-handed Knicks were led by Immanuel Quickley, who had 24 points off the bench. Evan Fournier also came alive with 23 points in the 116-103 win.

Meanwhile, the Celtics can't seem to build any momentum. After an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks last Monday, they were unable to capitalize on their next game against the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics went down early and came back but eventually fell short in the 111-107 loss.

New York Knicks Injury Report

RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks have eight players on their injury report for the game against the Boston Celtics. Seven players are listed as out, while the remaining one is listed as questionable. Derrick Rose is listed as questionable due to a sore right ankle.

Luka Samanic and Jericho Sims are listed as out and currently assigned to the NBA G League. The remaining five players are under the NBA's health and safety protocols. They are RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Kevin Knox, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.

Player Status Reason RJ Barrett Out Health and Safety Protocols Quentin Grimes Out Health and Safety Protocols Kevin Knox Out Health and Safety Protocols Immnuel Quickley Out Health and Safety Protocols Derrick Rose Questionable Right Ankle Soreness Luka Samanic Out G League Assignment Jericho Sims Out G League Assignment Obi Toppin Out Health and Safety Protocols

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Al Horford of the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics have six players on their injury list for Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks. All six players are listed as out, with five on the league's health and safety protocols. Dennis Schröder is out due to a non-COVID illness.

Meanwhile, Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker and Grant Williams are in isolation. The Celtics are one of the few teams in the league with an outbreak of coronovirus infections. If more players are placed under the health and safety protocols, games will surely be postponed.

Player Status Reason Sam Hauser Out Health and Safety Protocols Juancho Hernangomez Out Health and Safety Protocols Al Horford Out Health and Safety Protocols Jabari Parker Out Health and Safety Protocols Dennis Schroder Out Non-COVID Illness Grant Williams Out Health and Safety Protocols

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics.

New York Knicks

With Tom Thibodeau's penchant for changing his lineup, it's hard to predict his next starting five against the Boston Celtics. Since Derrick Rose is listed as questionable with a history of injuries, the New York Knicks will likely rest him despite the number of players listed as out.

Miles McBridge figures to be the starting point guard with Evan Fournier at shooting guard. Alec Burks slides into the small forward as the playmaker wing, while Julius Randle is at power forward and Nerlens Noel at center. The rest of the Knicks rotation could include Mitchell Robinson, Taj Gibson and Wayne Selden Jr..

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are expected to have the same starting lineup against the New York Knicks. Romeo Langford replaces Al Horford in the starting five at small forward. Jayson Tatum moves into the power forward position alongside "Time Lord" Robert Williams III at center.

Marcus Smart will handle point guard duties, while Jaylen Brown is at shooting guard. The Celtics' rotation should feature Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Enes Freedom.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Miles McBride | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - Alec Burks | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

Boston Celtics

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Romeo Langford | Power Forward - Jayson Tatum | Center - Robert Williams III

Edited by Rohit Mishra