New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report for March 3 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New York Knicks visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the third game of their season series, having split their previous two, and is part of the NBA's seven-game slate.

The Knicks, 35-25, are fourth in the East, dropping their previous game 110-99 to the Golden State Warriors at home on Thursday. They have had losses in three of their last four games and are 2-7 in their last nine outings.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers, 39-20, are second in the East, coming off a 110-100 win over the Detroit Pistons on the road on Friday. They have won three of their last four contests and are 4-3 in their previous seven outings.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

New York Knicks injury report for Mar. 3

The Knicks have listed three players on their injury report: SF OG Anunoby (elbow), PF Julius Randle (shoulder) and C Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.

Player Status Injury OG Anunoby Out elbow Julius Randle Out shoulder Mitchell Robinson Out ankle

What happened to OG Anunoby and Julius Randle?

During a Jan. 27 matchup against the Miami Heat, Julius Randle was forced to leave in the fourth quarter following a collision with Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Engaged in a drive towards the basket, Randle experienced a fall on his right side, showing clear signs of discomfort. He promptly headed to the locker room, with the medical team providing assistance.

A source familiar with the situation said that Julius Randle's rehabilitation and conditioning efforts are advancing without any setbacks. Discussions regarding the possibility of surgery are being approached as cautionary measures by both Randle and the Knicks.

When queried about the likelihood of undergoing surgery after the season, Randle did not provide a conclusive answer.

Meanwhile, OG Anunoby, in a road matchup against the Hornets on Jan. 29, concluded after pregame warmups that he was not in the condition to participate in the evening's game.

The decision to sit out was attributed to inflammation in his right elbow, his primary shooting arm, which has been instrumental in achieving a 39% success rate from the 3-point line since his acquisition from the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 31.

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report March 1

The Cavaliers have listed five players on their injury report: SF Isaac Okoro (back) is available while SG Donovan Mitchell (knee) and SG Caris LeVert (elbow) are questionable.

C Tristian Thompson (suspended) and Ty Jerome (ankle) are out.

Player Status Injury Donovan Mitchell Questionable Knee Isaac Okoro Available Back Caris LeVert Questionable Elbow Tristian Thompson Suspended No injury Ty Jerome Out Ankle

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for the upcoming game against the New York Knicks due to a knee injury. He has been a key player for the Cavaliers this season, missing the recent clash with the Detroit Pistons because of the same issue.

The medical staff is closely monitoring his condition, and his participation in Sunday's game will likely be a game-time decision. Mitchell is experiencing discomfort in his left knee following a hefty 44-minute effort during Wednesday's overtime defeat to the Bulls.

His participation in Sunday's matchup remains uncertain, with a clearer picture expected to emerge after his performance in the upcoming shootaround. Should Mitchell be sidelined, it's anticipated that Darius Garland will assume a more prominent role in the offensive strategy.