New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - April 26th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The New York Knicks have suddenly become a defensive juggernaut in the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their newfound defensive identity has pushed them to the brink of their first semifinal appearance in the postseason since 2013. Tom Thibodeau’s team could close out the series against the Cavaliers with a win in Game 5.

New York’s bruising and physical effort on defense allowed the Cavaliers just 93 points in Game 4. They limited Cleveland to just 79 points on Friday, the lowest output by any team in the NBA this season.

The New York Knicks limited Darius Garland to just 10 points on 4-21 shooting, including 1-7 three-pointers in Game 3. Garland bounced back big the following game but New York compensated by shackling Donovan Mitchell.

“Spida” was held to just 11 points and had more turnovers (6) than assists (5) after playing a game-high 42 minutes. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ best chance of winning Game 5 will be for Garland and Mitchell to put up their usual numbers.

Unless they can simultaneously unshackle themselves from the New York Knicks’ sticky and unforgiving defense, Cleveland’s season could be over on Wednesday.

Where to watch

Game 5 of the first-round series between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers will start at 7:00 PM ET. NBA TV will nationally televise the game while Bally Sports Ohio and MSG will handle local coverage.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

Donovan Mitchell averaged a career-high 28.3 PPG on 48.4% shooting, including 38.6% from behind the arc in the regular season. Against New York, his numbers have dropped to 22.0 PPG, hitting just 43.6% of his shots and only 30.3% of his triples.

The drop in Darius Garland’s scoring output and efficiency hasn’t been as significant, but the New York Knicks have limited him. “Boog” averaged 21.6 PPG with 46.2% and 41.0% shooting splits. He is averaging 20.5 PPG on 41.8% shooting, including 44.0% from deep.

Garland’s three-point shooting has surprisingly improved but his assists have gone down. From 7.8 APG in the regular season, he’s now dishing out 5.3 APG in the playoffs.

In the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 2 win, Darius Garland scored 32 points and had seven assists. Donovan Mitchell had 17 and 13 in the Cavs’ lone win against the New York Knicks in the series.

New York’s strategy has been simple but effective: limit one or both of Cleveland’s superstars.

The Cavaliers know what they can do and will not be playing in front of a boisterous Madison Square Garden crowd. A win should help boost their confidence before heading into another wild showdown in the Big Apple.

Game prediction

Spread: Cavaliers (5-5)

Total (O/U): 202.5

Moneyline: Knicks (+185) vs. Cavaliers (-225)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference for a reason. They were taken out of their comfort zone while playing inside one of basketball’s most storied venues and in front of a famously hostile crowd.

The Cavaliers will embrace their return home and will find a way to get their offense going. They did it in Game 2 against the New York Knicks and will be confident they can replicate the same performance in Game 5.

The Cavs are not ready to go home yet after appearing in the playoffs for the first time since the LeBron James-led team in 2018.

Cleveland Cavaliers 105, New York 100

