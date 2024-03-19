New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 18, 2024

The injury-hampered New York Knicks traveled to the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Already without Mitchell Robinson and Julius Randle, they again lost O.G. Anunoby after the forward's elbow injury flared up. They would have to beat the hosts minus three of their best players.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau inserted Miles McBride in the starting lineup without Anunoby. He joined Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein as Thibodeau's choice to open the game. The ultra-small starting five turned out to be right as McBride dazzled for 11 first-quarter points to help New York grab a 30-22 lead.

The New York Knicks threatened to run away from the Golden State Warriors on a few occasions in the second quarter. Brunson joined McBride in the scoring spree while DiVincenzo and Hartenstein made their presence felt.

Jonathan Kuminga and Steph Curry, however, helped keep the Knicks within striking distance. They made timely baskets when the visitors looked like they were pulling away. Chris Paul came off the bench to add 12 points along with several heady plays.

Golden State moved a little closer as the first half ended 62-56 in New York's favor.

New York Knicks vs Golden State Warriors game player stats and box scores

New York Knicks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Isaiah Hartenstein 8 5 1 1 0 0 Jalen Brunson 14 1 4 1 0 0 Miles McBride 19 1 1 0 0 0 Josh Hart 2 7 7 0 0 1 Donte DiVincenzo 8 2 0 0 0 0 Precious Achiuwa 4 6 0 0 0 0 Bojan Bogdanovic 2 1 2 0 0 0 Jericho Sims 0 1 0 0 0 2 Alec Burks 5 0 1 0 0 0 Mamadi Diakite - - - - - - - - - - Daquan Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton - - - - - - - - - -

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 2 6 1 0 0 1 Jonathan Kuminga 12 1 1 1 0 1 Andrew Wiggins 0 2 0 0 0 1 Steph Curry 15 2 3 0 0 2 Brandin Podziemski 0 2 1 0 1 1 Trayce Jackson-Davis 6 3 1 0 1 0 Chris Paul 12 2 2 0 0 0 Klay Thompson 3 1 4 0 1 0 Gary Payton II 3 0 2 0 0 0 Moses Moody 3 0 1 1 0 0 Dario Saric - - - - - - - - - - Kevon Looney - - - - - - - - -- - Gui Santos - - - - - - - - - - Lester Quinones - - - - - - - - - -

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Jalen Brunson 3-pointers tonight

Steph Curry had a 2-for-6 clip from behind the arc in the first half tonight. Chris Paul and Klay Thompson combined for 3-for-4 from the same range during the same stretch.

Jalen Brunson made just one of four attempts from deep for the visitors.