New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers schedule for 2nd round of 2024 NBA Playoffs revealed: Date, venue, time, where to watch & more

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified May 04, 2024 01:31 GMT
New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers
New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers is going to be one of the two series in the second round of the playoffs. With the Knicks defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, it is the second time in 11 years and the second year in a row that the team would play in the second round.

For the Pacers, this will be their first semi-final appearance in the last 10 years as the Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 4-2 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first playoff series victory.

It will be a showdown of two of the most prolific offensive teams in the NBA. Both teams faced each other thrice this season and the Pacers lead the contest by 2-1. The series is set to be one of the most interesting ones in the second round with All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton going against each other.

The NBA recently released the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers schedule for the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers schedule for 2nd round of 2024 NBA Playoffs: Date, venue, time

The second round of the playoffs between the Knicks and the Pacers will start on May 6 and will end on May 19, if it comes to Game 7. The gap between each game till Game 5 is one day.

Game DateHome/AwayTime
Game 1Monday, May 6Pacers @ Knicks7:30 PM ET
Game 2Wednesday, May 8Pacers @ Knicks8:00 PM ET
Game 3Friday, May 10Knicks @ Pacers7:00 PM ET
Game 4Sunday, May 12Knicks @ Pacers3:30 PM ET
Game 5Tuesday, May 14Pacers @ Knicks TBD
Game 6Friday, May 17Knicks @ Pacers TBD
Game 7Sunday, May 19Pacers @ Knicks TBD

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Where to watch the 2nd round of 2024 NBA Playoffs

The broadcasting rights for the six games of the series have been distributed between TNT, ABC, and ESPN. However, the rights for Game 7, if it takes place, is yet to be decided.

Here is the complete list of broadcasters for seven games of the series between the Knicks and the Pacers.

Game TV/R
Game 1TNT
Game 2TNT
Game 3ESPN/R
Game 4ABC/R
Game 5TNT
Game 6ESPN
Game 7TBD

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Live stream

NBA fans will also have the option to livestream all NBA playoff games online through different live-streaming websites. All games from the playoffs can be live-streamed on NBA League Pass, the NBA’s official page to live stream all games with a monthly subscription.

Additionally, other options like DirecTV Stream, Sling, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV also provide the option for live streaming the games.

