New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 3 (April 25)

The slam-bang series between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will shift from the Big Apple to the City of Brotherly Love. Philly could have been easily up 2-0 or at least tied 1-1 before hosting the Knicks. But, the 76ers wilted late in Game 1 before a demoralizing collapse aided by a few missed calls late in Game 2 dropped them into a two-game deficit.

The moneyline for the Knicks for Thursday’s encounter is +170 while it’s -205 for the hosts. New York is a +4.5 underdog while Joel Embiid and Co. are -4.5 favorites. The over/under total points are set at 201.5 for Game 3.

The team odds aren’t the only lines fans can put their money on. There are also player props that might spice up their viewing experience.

Top 10 Player Props for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers, Game 3

No. 10 - Jalen Brunson to go Under 2.5 3-pointers (+110)

Jalen Brunson is 2-for-8 in 3-pointers for the New York Knicks in the series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers have made it a hard rule to make it tough for the lefty guard every time he has the ball. Philly nearly stole two games in New York because of that strategy. Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Sixers’ perimeter defenders can keep him from hitting over 2 3-pointers in Game 3.

No. 9 - Tyrese Maxey to go Over 3.5 3-pointers (+120)

Tyrese Maxey had his stroke in New York, which will likely get his shot from deep going in familiar territory. He went 5-for-11 in Game 2 and might keep that trend in the next game against the same opponents.

No. 8 - Donte DiVincenzo to go Over 3.5 3-pointers (+125)

Donte DiVincenzo had a rough start in Game 2 before recovering to make half of his 10 rainbow distance shots. The 76ers have done a decent job of staying on him while simultaneously keeping Brunson in check. But as the game wore on, the former Warrior had his opportunities to light up the defense. He might be in that vein still on Thursday.

No. 7 - Joel Embiid to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-130)

Joel Embiid had two triples each in Games 1 and 2 for the Philadelphia 76ers against the New York Knicks. He hasn’t been efficient, hitting just 23.5% from deep but that hasn’t stopped him from launching. “The Process” will be even more emboldened to hoist it on the 76ers’ home floor and likely extend his streak of hitting at least two triples per game.

No. 6 - Josh Hart to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (+100)

Josh Hart has turned heads with the way he has been stroking it from deep in the New York Knicks’ series against the Philadelphia 76ers. He made four 3-pointers in both Games 1 and 2 and leads his team with a sizzling 53.3% clip. Hart might come down to his usual accuracy but he has a good chance of hitting more than one triple in Game 3.

No. 5 - Tyrese Maxey to go Over 32.5 for Pts+Ast (-120)

Tyrese Maxey’s average in the series for the Philadelphia 76ers alone will make fans confident of going over. He is norming 34.0 PPG with 7.0 APG in two games, which should give him a big chance of topping this specific player prop. The newly-minted Most Improved Player might want to make a statement in Game 3.

No. 4 - Kelly Oubre Jr. to go Over 2.5 for Stl+Blk (+125)

Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse has given the unenviable task of stopping Jalen Brunson to Kelly Oubre Jr. Philadelphia’s forward has surprisingly done a good job limiting the New York Knicks’ franchise cornerstone. Oubre will get more than enough chances to go over 2.5 combined for blocks and steals.

No. 3 - Josh Hart to go Over 12.5 rebounds (-104)

Josh Hart often gobbles rebounds he has no business grabbing. He leads the series with 14.0 RPG and until he fails to get less than 13 in a game, betting over might be sensible.

No. 2 - Joel Embiid to go Over 31.5 points (-115)

Betting against Joel Embiid not to score over 31 points seems idiotic. The Philadelphia 76ers big man isn’t 100% healthy but topping his points prop against the New York Knicks might not be too tough for him. “The Process” was visibly distraught after the Game 2 loss and must be raring to get some payback in Philly.

No. 1 - Jalen Brunson to go Under 29.5 points (-125)

The Philadelphia 76ers have made it awfully tough for Jalen Brunson to score. They send double teams with gusto, willing others to beat them instead of “JB.” New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau has tweaked his sets in Games 1 and 2 but Philly’s defense has been stout. He might not get past 29 points in Game 3.

