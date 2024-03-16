New York Knicks vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports for March 16 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The New York Knicks will travel to the Golden 1 Center on Saturday to take on the Sacramento Kings with both teams hoping to extend a two-game winning streak. The Knicks cruised to a comfortable win over the Portland Trail Blazers riding on Jalen Brunson’s 45-point performance.

They will face the Kings in what is the second of a back-to-back and have multiple injuries to contend with. The most notable among them is the long-term absence of Julius Randle, which they will be hoping to move past to continue the recent surge.

Their opponents are fresh off a victory over the LA Lakers, their fifth in a row over the 2020 NBA champions. The Sacramento Kings saw Domantas Sabonis produce 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Lakers in a 120-107 win which saw each of their starters score in double digits.

They look better off with respect to injuries compared to their opponents, and will be the favorites due to the extra day of rest. Fans can expect an entertaining matchup as both teams look to continue their recent momentum and rise up in their conferences.

New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings injury reports for Mar. 16

Both teams have multiple notable absentees and crucial gameday decisions to make. The Sacramento Kings look better off, and may be able to stick to the exact same lineup that won against the Lakers.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks had a difficult start to the season in the absence of Julius Randle. He remains a long-term absentee and is only expected to return in the build-up to the playoffs. Their star man’s shoulder injury comes as Mitchell Robinson continues his rehabilitation from an ankle surgery. OG Anunoby started against the Trail Blazers but has been listed as questionable due to a right elbow knock.

Player Status Injury Julius Randle Out Shoulder Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle OG Anunoby Day-to-day Right Elbow

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Kings have found decent success of late and will be hoping to stick to the same starting five. Kevin Huerter was missing against the Lakers and is listed as questionable for this one as well. He joins the likes of Trey Lyles and Sasha Vezenkov on the list of absentees for the Kings.

Player Status Injury Sasha Vezenkov Out Ankle Trey Lyles Out Knee Kevin Huerter Questionable Leg