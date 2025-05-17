“New Yowk” - Fans debate Karl-Anthony Towns' 'forced' New York accent

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns was stellar as his team closed out the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics in six games. While Towns was stellar throughout the series, what caught the attention of the fans was his conversation with a reporter after Game 6.

Ad

On Friday, X user @NotLikeRuss posted a clip of Towns speaking to a reporter and claimed that he was trying to "force" a “New York accent.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans reacted to the clip and the suggestion, with some even calling him the funniest player in the league:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"He really might be funniest in the league lmao," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“The way he said New York got me cryin bro,” one fan said.

“NEW YOWK,” another fan said.

However, many came to Towns’ defense and pointed out that he’s from New Jersey and that is his accent:

“He grew up in NJ/NYC🤡,” one fan said.

“He's from Jersey ✊🏾✊🏾,” said another fan.

Meanwhile, New York Knicks fans couldn’t be happier with Karl-Anthony Towns’ performance this season. He was traded to New York after being subjected to much criticism following a Conference finals exit with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ad

In October 2024, the Timberwolves packaged Towns in a three-team trade that saw Julius Randle land in Minnesota. But, KAT has come to life with the Knicks, recording 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.

Seven months after being traded, Karl-Anthony Towns is back where he left off

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks claimed Game 6, defeating the Celtics 4-2 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. This will be the first conference finals appearance for New York in 25 years, but for KAT, it will be his second in two years.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Karl-Anthony Towns made the Western Conference finals with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024. They took on the Dallas Mavericks, who won the series 4-1. Towns recorded 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 37.9% through five games.

While KAT’s efficiency left much to be desired, the Timberwolves also had other factors to blame for their loss against the Mavericks. Despite that, Towns was subjected to much criticism and was traded in October.

This year with the Knicks, Towns has reached another Conference finals, recording 19.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 48.1%. We could be in for quite a Finals matchup if the Timberwolves and the Knicks win their respective Conference finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More