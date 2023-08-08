"One of our struggles is females"- Newly crowned NBA champion Michael Porter Jr. stays away from Instagram due to its perils

Michael Porter Jr. recently won a championship with the Denver Nuggets. The six-foot-ten forward from the Missouri Tigers just concluded his fourth year in the league and is set to earn $148 million in the next four years with the Nuggets.

You might think his social media would be filled with celebrations and crazy posts, but it isn't. At 25 years old, Porter feels that the cons outweigh the pros when it comes to social media.

Porter Jr. discussed it on his own YouTube channel, "Curious Mike":

"First, you see all these dope stuff going on. You can get into the comparison game or whatever, but then it's also, as a dude, one of our struggles is females, and there's unlimited baddies on Instagram."

For him, social media can give you distractions and keeps you away from your personal goals:

"If I'm being 100%, like if you're trying to focus and stay away from, like, it can be a trap. If that's your thing you gotta be self-aware. If that's your thing that you can fall into you can remove it for a while and for me it helped me focus."

WATCH: Michael Porter Jr. explains why he stays away from Instagram

Michael Porter Jr. wants to be known as a man of integrity

Michael Porter Jr. wants to keep his integrity intact. Social media for him poses temptations that may keep him away from his faith and that is why he seldom updates his accounts:

"I just think overall for me, social media and like the day and age that we live in, the cons outweigh the pros for me personally and a lot of dudes in general.

"It depends what you want out of life and what you are trying to reach for me. I'm trying to, you know, walking in my faith and I'm trying to be a man of integrity and grow. I just feel like social media is a hindrance to that."

Michael Porter Jr. was integral in the Denver Nuggets championship run in 2023. He had one of his healthiest seasons, playing 61 games and averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds per game and shooting 41.6% beyond the three-point line.

In the playoffs, he averaged 32.6 minutes per game and was able to provide 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game over 20 matches.

