Newport Beach PD issues statement on Josh Giddey's alleged relationship with minor seeking 'additional evidence': What we know so far.

The Josh Giddey rumors and situation have progressed. The Newport Beach Police Department launched their own investigation. That joins the NBA’s ongoing investigation. The Newport Beach California PD released an initial statement on the matter.

The allegations are that Giddey was involved in an improper relationship with an underage girl. The rumors first surfaced when a now-deleted social media account posted pictures of Giddey with a female and claimed she was a high school junior. The pictures allegedly took place in California, and now the Newport Beach police are involved. Read their initial statement below.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain facts of the case.” the statement read.

The statement was released on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing, as is the league office’s query. It also gave people a place to give more information on the case if they had it.

"The Newport Beach Police Department aims to ensure a fair and thorough investigative process while maintaining the privacy and dignity of everyone involved. At this time, NBPD detectives are still conducting an active investigation. Anyone who may be able to provide additional information on the case is encouraged to contact Detective C. Carter at 949-644-3783 or [email protected].

The OKC Thunder have allowed Giddey to continue playing. They allowed him to stay with the team based on the facts they have at this time.

The 21-year-old has declined to comment on the situation. OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault called the allegations a "personal matter" and declined further comment.

Josh Giddey continues to start for the Thunder. He has played in both games since the allegations surfaced late last week. He is averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the 11-6 Thunder this season.

What is the Josh Giddey controversy?

A social media user claimed Josh Giddey engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage girl. The user posted screenshots and videos of Giddey with a young female. The account alleged the young female was in high school.

The account has since been deleted and deactivated. The allegations were posted by a private Instagram account with the profile name ‘OC Beers’. The account announced more details were coming, but they were never posted.

Josh Giddey and the female were seen arm in arm in the pictures. Giddey was also seen in the video calling the female “my girl”.

There is still no confirmation of any of the details in the allegations. There is also no confirmation of the female’s age.