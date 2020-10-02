News Update: NBA TV ratings for 2020 Finals  between LA Lakers and Miami Heat reach all-time low

As per a recent news report, NBA TV ratings for the 2020 Conference Finals were down significantly when compared to previous years. The NBA Finals were expected to turn things around, as it features two of the most popular teams in the league. But according to the latest NBA news update, things continue to go downhill, and NBA TV ratings hit a historic low during Game 1 between the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat.

NBA TV Ratings: Game 1 becomes the least-watched NBA Finals game on record

2020 NBA Finals - Game One

LA Lakers' LeBron James has always been good for the TV ratings. The 35-year-old superstar has been able to rope in viewers to watch the game ever since his debut 17 years ago.

But despite his presence in this year's Finals, Game 1 between the LA Lakers and the Miami Heat averaged only 7.41 million viewers on ABC, making it the least-watched NBA Finals on record (dating back to 1988).

AD called game during the Lakers blowout win. 💪 pic.twitter.com/lZmUMw05c1 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 1, 2020

According to the latest NBA news update, yesterday's game saw a whooping 45% fall in TV ratings compared to the Warriors-Raptors Finals last year and 58% compared to Cavaliers-Warriors in 2018. The previous low recorded for an NBA Finals was back in 2007 between Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.

NBA News Update: Scheduling conflict with other leagues among reasons for the dismal NBA TV ratings

Wild Card Round - New York Yankees v Cleveland Indians - Game Two

While the declining NBA TV ratings might seem like a significant concern for the league, we've to keep in mind that it was partially due to scheduling issues. Game 1 of the NBA Finals was being aired at the same time as the Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers game, and the New York Yankees-Cleveland Indians game on Wednesday night.

The @nba’s first-ever October Finals saw a new low Game 1 rating, down 45 percent from last year’s Warriors-Raptors Game 1 https://t.co/MWIJAagmkL — MSN Sports (@MSNSports) October 2, 2020

It's also important to note that the LA Lakers were up by as much as 32 points mid-game, and the result was pretty much obvious before the beginning of the 4th quarter. This might have played a role in the decreased NBA TV ratings, as many fans would have turned off their television sets long before the final buzzer.

