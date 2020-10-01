NBA Trade Options: Best and worst scenarios for Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony has re-established himself as a key player in the NBA after his resurgent season with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, his one-year contract has now come to an end, and he will be a free agent in the upcoming NBA offseason. Although the 36-year-old has expressed his desire to extend his stay in Portland, numerous NBA trade rumors are already doing the rounds regarding his next destination.

"I pray that it can be Portland, I think I found a home in Portland"



Carmelo Anthony leaving no doubt that he wants to play again next season and he wants it to be with the Trail Blazers



#RipCity pic.twitter.com/0zxQg4oHW5 — Orlando Sanchez (@orlandokgw) August 30, 2020

The Trail Blazers are looking for ways to improve their roster to compete in a stacked Western Conference next year. With Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum already receiving heavy salaries, the Trail Blazers might not be able to offer Anthony a good contract. In this article, we'll take a look at the best and worst scenarios for Anthony if he ends up leaving Portland.

NBA Trade Options: Joining LeBron James and the LA Lakers would be the best scenario for Carmelo Anthony

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Three

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James have shared a special bond since their high-school days. They both got drafted in 2003 and have continued their friendship to this date. Carmelo Anthony can join his 'banana boat' buddy next year if he signs with the LA Lakers in free agency.

FACTS!!!! And proud as hell of my brother @carmeloanthony doing what he did on his return!! 🙏🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/D169bP6UFY — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2020

Despite a successful season, the Lakers are looking to add more shooters on their roster for next year. According to some NBA trade rumors, Anthony might be the perfect fit along with James and Anthony Davis. With his shooting and rebounding abilities, he can contribute useful minutes for the LA Lakers as they try to compete for a championship.

NBA Trade Options: Joining his former team New York Knicks will be the worst-case scenario for Carmelo Anthony

Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Four

Carmelo Anthony has already played for the New York Knicks from 2010 to 2016. Even though the Knicks didn't see much success in the postseason, Anthony was exceptional during the period and was an All-Star every single season.

Carmelo Anthony has reportedly been on Knicks GM Leon Rose's "radar" since March, per @NYPost_Berman



Melo said he hopes to return to Portland next year. pic.twitter.com/WN6qTkOWok — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) August 31, 2020

According to a few recent NBA trade rumors, New York Knicks are interested in bringing Anthony to Madison Square Garden this offseason. The Knicks feel the veteran's presence on the team will help their youngsters develop.

Even if they manage to get another star to play next to Carmelo Anthony, the Knicks have been a dysfunctional franchise in the recent past and is not a preferred destination by marquee talents. Anthony might have a few good years left in him but the Knicks would never provide him an opportunity to compete for a championship.

