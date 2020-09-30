NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting-5 for the Brooklyn Nets going into the 2020-21 season

Despite getting swept in the first round of the playoffs this year, the Brooklyn Nets are considered among the favorites to win the NBA title next year. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, arguably two of the top 10 players in the NBA, are set to join an already talented Nets lineup next year. With the latest NBA trade rumor suggesting that the Brooklyn Nets want to add another star player in the off-season, let's take a look at the dream starting-5 for the Nets going into the 2020-21 season.

Dream starting-5 for the Brooklyn Nets going into the 2020-21 season

Point Guard: Kyrie Irving

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving grew up in New Jersey and calls Brooklyn 'home'. After spending a year with the Boston Celtics, Irving decided to take on the challenge of winning a championship for his home team.

If Irving stays injury-free next year, given his ball-handling and scoring abilities, he could be one of the most dangerous players in the league. The 28-year-old's contribution on the court will be crucial for the Brooklyn Nets in their championship pursuit next year.

Shooting Guard: Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers

As per recent NBA trade rumors, Brooklyn Nets have expressed their desire to add a third star to help Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant next year.

Advertisement

With New Orleans Pelicans reportedly considering trading Jrue Holiday in the hopes of getting a younger player to go with their young core, Brooklyn Nets might be a great fit for the 30-year-old. A trade package centered around the Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie might convince the Pelicans to let go of Holiday this off-season.

Brooklyn has been one of teams linked with a potential Jrue Holiday trade since both teams were sent home from the bubble.



Nets beat writer @Alex__Schiffer and I broke down what the deal could look like and the one guy who could make or break it. https://t.co/bUlUqYeZfE — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) September 28, 2020

Though the backcourt of Kyrie Irving and Jure Holiday lacks size, they could more than make up for it with their scoring abilities and Holiday's perimeter defense. The Pelicans' star, who has been a part of the All-Defensive teams twice in the past three years, could improve the Brooklyn Nets' chances in the playoffs next year.

Small Forward: Caris LeVert

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Clippers

Despite some NBA trade rumors linking Caris LeVert to other teams making the rounds, Brooklyn Nets should try to keep the 26-year-old for the upcoming season. LeVert was among the most improved players this year as he went on to average 18.7 points with 36.4% shooting from downtown. Many believe that the youngster is still far from his peak and can be a great asset to the Brooklyn Nets in the upcoming future.

Power Forward: Kevin Durant

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant's return might shift the balance of the entire league. If the 32-year-old overcomes his Achilles injury and manages to play like his older self, he has the ability to be the best player in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant getting some shots up at Nets’ practice today. pic.twitter.com/sNbdtO00Lc — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 25, 2020

Even if Durant loses some of his athleticism due to his prolonged absence from the game, his scoring ability alone is bound to make the Brooklyn Nets a strong contender in the East.

Center: Jarrett Allen

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks

After just three seasons in the NBA, Jarrett Allen has already made his mark as one of the most athletic bigs in the league. The 22-year-old was the only player from the Brooklyn Nets to receive a vote for the All-Defensive team this year. With his defense and offense expected to improve in the upcoming years, Allen's presence in the paint could be crucial for the Brooklyn Nets in the future.