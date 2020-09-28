NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the Philadelphia 76ers going into the 2020-21 season

The Philadelphia 76ers were the most disappointing team in this year's playoffs. After being touted as title contenders in the beginning of the season, they went on to lose in 4 games in the first round against the Boston Celtics. The 76ers are expected to be active this off-season, in order to improve their roster and revive their title hopes next year. In this article, we'll look at some of the NBA trade rumors surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers, and what their dream starting 5 could look like going into the 2020-21 season.

76ers coaching search: Job is Mike D'Antoni's to lose; Joel Embiid gives 'blessing,' per reporthttps://t.co/vciumUuZGV — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) September 27, 2020

According to the latest reports, Mike D'Antoni is now among the frontrunners for the head coaching job in Philly, and Joel Embiid is excited about it. If D'Antoni ends up as their new coach, there'll be a major reshuffle in the 76ers' roster as they try to adapt to his shooting-oriented fast-paced system. It'll be hard to imagine someone like Ben Simmons in a system that relies heavily on 3-point shooting.

Point Guard: Chris Paul

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

Let's start with the biggest one. Chris Paul is currently the most sought-after player in the trade market. After an exceptional season with the OKC Thunder, there've been dozens of NBA trade rumors linking the 35-year-old with teams that want to win next year.

76ers 'Seriously Debate Idea' Of Chris Paul Trade https://t.co/Nrrp2Ru1Bh — RealGM (@RealGM) September 9, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers need to let go of one of their big stars in order to accommodate Paul's salary and Ben Simmons might be on his way out of Philly. Other than the Australian's chemistry issues with Joel Embiid, it'd be hard to imagine Simmons thriving in a Mike D'Antoni system without a jump shot.

Chris Paul, with his unmatched playmaking and scoring abilities, would elevate the 76ers' game on both ends of the court.

Shooting Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie

Brooklyn Nets Media Day

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to add another star to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. According to recent NBA trade rumors, Spencer Dinwiddie might be a part of the trade package to land their 3rd star.

Via a direct trade or with the help of a third team, the Philadelphia 76ers should look to sign the 27-year-old in the off-season. Along with his incredible scoring abilities, Dinwiddie will also boost Philly's perimeter defense and will help them with their title aspirations.

Small Forward: Josh Richardson

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day

Josh Richardson, who was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers last year, is of the most underrated defensive wings in basketball. Outside of his grittiness on defense, he is someone who can put up 15 points on a nightly basis. Richardson has shown in the past that he can shoot the 3-ball at well over 35%, and will be a perfect wing player for a Mike D'Antoni system.

Power Forward: Tobias Harris

Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers

The 6' 8" forward was the best shooter on the team last season, and is expected to get better in the upcoming years. He scored almost 20 points per game last season and was the 3rd scoring option on the team after Simmons and Embiid.

"D’Antoni’s plan is to move Tobias Harris back to power forward. The Sixers will also make trades if he’s hired, according to reports. The expectation is that he’ll have a say in picking players for his freewheeling style of play."



- @PompeyOnSixers pic.twitter.com/B1rYZwNLfa — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 27, 2020

According to recent NBA trade rumors, Mike D'Antoni - if hired - plans to move Harris to the power forward position to get the most out of the 28-year-old.

Center: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks

Despite a disappointing 2019-20 NBA season, there's no denying that Joel Embiid is one of the best centers in the league. If the Cameroonian stays healthy, he has the ability to score close to 30 points in a game and protect the rim on the other end. The 3-time All-Star is desperate for playoffs success, and will be the Philadelphia 76ers' primary weapon against the other top teams in the league.

