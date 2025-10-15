"Next time I'm alone, it would be underneath" - LeBron James drops emotional insight on fighting for his marriage with Savannah James

LeBron James opened up about his marriage to Savannah James, dropping an emotional insight about their relationship that started when they were in high school. "The King" is willing to do anything to preserve his marriage because he doesn't want to be alone.

In a special episode of Savannah's "Everybody's Crazy" podcast with co-host April McDaniel, James was joined by Travis Bennett, Fanum and Kai Cenat. They discussed a variety of topics, including why the LA Lakers superstar always fights for his relationship with his wife.

"I know I don't want to be alone, that's for damn sure," James said, according to the New York Post. "If I got to fight, crawl, scratch, bite, whatever to keep mine, I got to keep it. I have to do what I have to do. I don't want to be alone.

The four-time NBA champion added:

"I'm an only child, single-parent household. I knew for sure. … When I got with 'Vannah, I was like, 'This sh*t is crazy, this is amazing. I love this sh*t'. I’m like, 'Nah, f*ck that (being alone).' Next time I'm alone, I'll be underneath."

Despite looking like a perfect couple, LeBron James admitted that being married to Savannah is not always sunshine and rainbows. Just like normal couples, they go through fights and challenges, which are parts of every relationship.

James will fight for his wife no matter what, especially knowing the horror stories from his teammates during his career. While the life of a basketball player is full of luxury, being with the wrong woman could ruin things.

"I sit in the locker room and, sh*t now, and there's a lot of women out here that's now flipped the script," James said. "And some homies are out here trying to be good, too, trying to figure it out. And now they are looking in the mirror saying: 'Damn, what did I do wrong?'"

There are a lot of NBA couples who have been together for a long time and have families. However, there are also short-term relationships over the years that don't end well for the players.

LeBron James and Savannah James have been together since 2002

LeBron James and Savannah James have been together since 2002. (Photo: IMAGN)

LeBron James and Savannah James first met in high school in 2002. They began dating immediately and have been together ever since. They welcomed their first child, Bronny James, in 2004, when LeBron was a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The couple welcomed Bryce James in 2007 and daughter Zhuri James in 2014. They finally got married in 2013 after being together for 11 years as boyfriend and girlfriend. They remain a strong couple to this day and are one of the biggest power couples in sports.

