"Next time I see him, Imma give him a little s**t about it" - Kevin Durant on passing NBA legend on all-time scoring list, likens him to "a Godfather" for the sport

After his 37-point performance against the Utah Jazz, Kevin Durant surpassed 'the logo' Jerry West to become the NBA's 22nd most prolific scorer. The 33-year-old was proud of the achievement, saying he would let the NBA legend know about it the next time the two meet.

Durant reached the 25,192 mark in 928 games, whereas West took 932 games to reach there. Nevertheless, Durant has heaped praise on the Hall of Famer, saying how much West means to the game of basketball. The two-time NBA champion elaborated in this regard:

"Just knowing the history of who he is, he helped kickstart the NBA basically."

He continued:

"It's an honor, you know, he's just a legend in the game, legend in our sport, almost like the godfather of our sport, you know, so good to see him still back around the game, but it's even better to pass him, you know, because next time I see him, I'm gonna give him a little s**t about it, but it's great to be amidst the all-time great players in the league."

Durant is now only 66 points behind Reggie Miller on the all-time scoring list, and it's only a matter of time before he overtakes the latter. Durant has been on fire all season. Despite being out for more than a month due to an MCL injury, the four-time scoring champion has not slowed down.

The 33-year-old is one of the most gifted scorers in the history of the game. He has a diverse offensive armory and can score from nearly anywhere on the court. Although injuries have plagued him in the last few years, there is no doubt Durant wants to win a few more championships. He is a gifted scorer, and if his brilliance continues, the former MVP could continue climbing up the all-time scoring list.

Can Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to the NBA championship this season?

Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is averaging 29.4 PPG this season while shooting at 52.3 % from the field. Before his injury, the 33-year-old had helped the Brooklyn Nets to a commanding position. However, since then, the team has slid rapidly downhill, enduring an eleven-game losing streak.

They are once again on their way up, though, winning six of their last seven games. With just 10 games left, the Nets (38-34) are eighth in the Eastern Conference. They are only a few games behind the the Toronto Raptors (40-32) and Cleveland Cavaliers (41-31).

The Nets' record in Durant's absence is 8-19, which indicates how important he has been for them. Durant's presence helps them at the offensive end. It also gives them a sense of belief, while his leadership and mentorship help the youngsters play to their potential.

Kyrie Irving is still only eligible to play road games, due to his COVID-19 vaccination stance. Ben Simmons is out injured and is not expected back before the playoffs. The Nets still have a lot of talented players like Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Patty Mills around. However, Simmons and Irving are vital to the Nets' championship aspirations.

Kevin Durant has done his best to lead the team and keep them competitive all season despite all the setbacks.

He is definitely an exceptional performer in the playoffs. With the players around him, Kevin Durant could take the Nets past the finish line. Irving could be a great support in the games he is available. Although Simmons has not played this season, his passing and defense could help the Nets in the playoffs.

