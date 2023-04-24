“Next time just gotta come out dressed like bottle of the stuff” - LA Lakers fans troll D’Angelo Russell for promoting drinks brand

D’Angelo Russell had a horrible shooting performance in Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. The guard shot 5-for-14 from the field, scoring 17 points and dishing out seven assists.

However, Russell's poor shooting night did not affect the LA Lakers, who ended up winning the game and taking a 2-1 series lead. At the end of the game, the Lakers guard wanted to promote his drink, but to no avail.

The 27-year-old basketball player is affiliated with coco5, an all-natural fitness drink. He wanted to promote the drink by putting it on the table during his postgame press conference, but the drink was removed shortly after.

D’Angelo Russell's drink is not affiliated with the NBA, which is why it was taken away

D’Angelo Russell found the perfect situation to promote his drink. Winning big games in the playoffs is usually met with a lot of media attention, which is why it's no surprise that he wanted to use the spotlight for the promotion.

Even after the drink was taken away, Russell yelled "coco5" as he tried to make it more popular. His actions have been somewhat successful as many basketball fans looked up the drink on search engines.

Others, however, had funny things to say about the Lakers guard. One Reddit user suggest him to come dressed like a bottle of the drink the next time he wants to promote it!

If this doesn't work, he can always have a backup bottle!

Some fans were disappointed with his shooting performance, which is why they wanted him to hit the gym instead.

Many Lakers fans were even disappointed by this, saying that his priorities were not right.

The lady who took Russell's drink away was compared to Candace Parker, a WNBA superstar. Parker "blocked" Steph Curry's phone in a CarMax commercial.

The 8-year NBA veteran seems to be interested in staying with the LA Lakers. However, he may have to take a paycut to stay with the team, which is why he might be looking for other ways to make money.

NBA 2K players know a thing or two about endorsements, which is why D’Angelo Russell's actions were similar to some parts of the video game.

Even Russell's fashion taste was brought up!

While NBA fans mostly made fun of Russell, some pointed out that he's done a great job promoting his product.

Russell and the Lakers will have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

In three games in the playoffs, the 6-foot-4 guard has averaged 13.7 points and 6.0 assists per game. While Russell has done a decent job in the series, he's only converted 33.3% of his shots.

