"I want more from KD... Better play, finishing, leadership" - Nick Wright believes Kevin Durant needs to do more to justify "the best player in basketball" tag

For some time now, Kevin Durant has been viewed as one of the NBA's top talents. There were even stretches when many felt he had overtaken LeBron James as the best player on the planet. Recently, the views on the future Hall of Famer might be starting to change.

Despite being towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the Nets were still viewed as a team who could be an NBA Finals threat. Led by Durant and Kyrie Irving playing full time, the firepower was there to possibly pull off an upset.

Unfortunately for the Nets, their playoff run met an abrupt end. They suffered a sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics, who are now on a collison course with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

The Nets had a chance to steal a win in Game 4, but came up empty in a 116-112 loss on Monday. Given their top-tier talent, the national media feel that going out in this manner is inexcusable. Nick Wright of FS1 is holding Durant accountable, sounding off on how he needs to see more from Durant as one of the league's top talents:

"I want more from KD. Better play, finishing, leadership and everything that goes along with being 'the best player in basketball.'"

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "KD's lost 8 of his last 9 playoff games. He's been eliminated in his building 2 consecutive yrs by 2 teams who hadn't won anything. I want more from KD — better play, finishing, leadership & everything that goes along with being 'the best player in basketball.'" — @getnickwright "KD's lost 8 of his last 9 playoff games. He's been eliminated in his building 2 consecutive yrs by 2 teams who hadn't won anything. I want more from KD — better play, finishing, leadership & everything that goes along with being 'the best player in basketball.'" — @getnickwright https://t.co/b5V5Pkwhkp

Kevin Durant has nothing left to prove

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

At this point in his career, Durant has nothing left to prove. He has done just about everything a player can do, and might go down as one of the 10 best ever. To say he needs to do more at this stage is preposterous.

Some zeroed in on Durant having a bad series against the Celtics. In the four games against Boston, he averaged 26.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Most players would kill to post those numbers in a playoff series. To say Durant struggled while putting up those averages is, instead, a testament to how good he is.

When discussing his leadership, look no further than what Durant did against the Milwaukee Bucks last postseason.

With the Nets' roster depleted with injuries, he left it all on the court to try to drag his team to victory. Playing almost every second of the final games, Durant came close to doing the unthinkable and sending home the team who went on to win the title that year. This incredible run is why Durant remains in the upper echelon of NBA superstars.

At the end of the day, one player can only do so much. The season was derailed from the start for the Nets. Durant's play and leadership is far from one of their issues.

