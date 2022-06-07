Nick Wright says we don’t have to mythologize everything about Michael Jordan : “Throughout NBA history there are these amazing feats of athleticism, and then a couple basic a** Jordan plays”

When discussing the NBA greats, Michael Jordan sits in a tier of his own. Since his playing days have come to an end, the Chicago Bulls legend is still widely regarded as the greatest player of all time.

At his apex, nobody could come close to touching Michael Jordan on a basketball court. He led the Bulls to not one but two three-peats, and took home Finals MVP every time. On top of this, Jordan was a 14-time All-Star, ten-time scoring champion, five-time MVP, and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 1988.

While most around the NBA still praise Michael Jordan for what he did for the league, FS1's Nick Wright is ready to pump the breaks on all the hype. On a recent episode of his podcast 'Whats Wright,' he opened up on how not everything Jordan did needs to be viewed as God-like.

"Jordan might be the greatest player ever I don't think he is but obviously there is a strong case to be made for him but that doesn't mean we have to mythologize everything about him... Throughout NBA history there are these amazing feats of athleticism and then a couple basic a** Jordan plays."

Is the hype around Michael Jordan too much?

Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but downplaying some of the things Michael Jordan did during his NBA career is a bit obscene. Part of why he is seen the way he is stems from the countless big moments he created.

Who can forget when a young Michael Jordan went into the Boston Garden and dropped 63 points against the Celtics. Almost 40 years later, and this scoring barrage remains the highest by a player in a playoff game.

Being an incredible athlete, Jordan had some amazing athletic feats of his own. Most notably, his jump from the free-throw line in the dunk contest that eventually became one of basketball's most iconic photos.

By far the most impressive performance from Jordan was the "flu game." Despite battling exhaustion and flu-like symptoms, he managed to score 38 points against the Jazz in Game 5 of the finals to help carry the Bulls.

Part of why Jordan is seen in this way is because few players like him have ever come along. Not to mention most of his memorable moments came on the game's biggest stages. Nick Wright might not feel this way, but Jordan deserves to have what he did immortalized.

