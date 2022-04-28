"Sports are different when you're the guy; Barkley's obviously correct about that" - Nick Wright weighs in on Kevin Durant feud with Charles Barkley

Since the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the postseason, Kevin Durant has found himself in a war of words with Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

On TNT on Tuesday night, Barkley had a stern message for Durant. He feels the All-Star forward should not be preaching about being a champion when he was not "driving the bus." Durant secured his two titles during his run with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

In response, Durant has taken shots at Barkley on social media, posting pictures of him playing alongside greats like Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Scottie Pippen and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Nick Wright of FS1 sided with Barkley, saying it's harder to perform as the top guy when all the pressure is on you to lead the team:

"Sports are different when you're the guy; Barkley's obviously correct about that."

Wright also pointed out that some of Durant's best playoff showings came during his run with Golden State, where there was minimal pressure. On top of that, Durant fell short with the OKC Thunder and Brooklyn Nets when seen as "the guy" on those teams.

"Kevin Durant was at his absolute best when he was in the least pressurized situation with GSW," Wright said. "When KD has faced the most pressure is when, often times, he hasn't been his best."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Kevin Durant was at his absolute best when he was in the least pressurized situation with GSW. When KD has faced the most pressure is when, often times, he hasn't been his best. Sports are different when you're the guy. Barkley's obviously correct about that." — @getnickwright "Kevin Durant was at his absolute best when he was in the least pressurized situation with GSW. When KD has faced the most pressure is when, often times, he hasn't been his best. Sports are different when you're the guy. Barkley's obviously correct about that." — @getnickwright https://t.co/r5RVqzKgjJ

Kevin Durant should not have to defend his legacy

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant's legacy was debated constantly when he signed with the Warriors and is under attack again. Following the Brooklyn Nets' first-round exit, some feel it diminishes what he has done over his career.

Durant is one of the greatest offensive talents the NBA has ever seen. Being nearly seven-feet tall with the skills of a guard, he is a nightmare for opposing defenses. While his numbers against Boston didn't jump off the page, he is far from the reason the Nets are watching the playoffs from their couches now.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop The Kevin Durant disrespect is wild.



Had he retired from basketball in 2016 before winning two chips and two Finals MVP’s, many people who really played and studied the game would say that’s a top 10 talent ever. Just off the eye test on his OKC run alone. The Kevin Durant disrespect is wild. Had he retired from basketball in 2016 before winning two chips and two Finals MVP’s, many people who really played and studied the game would say that’s a top 10 talent ever. Just off the eye test on his OKC run alone. https://t.co/5711hkQ8u9

It's impossible to say Durant can't perform under pressure after what he did last season in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Fresh off making his return from an Achillies tendon injury in his 30s, the future Hall of Famer almost eliminated the eventual NBA champion, the Milwaukee Bucks, single-handidly.

Every player has their blemishes, and this will be on one Durant's resume. That being said, this season should not be held against his legacy.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein