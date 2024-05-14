Nick Young’s antics were legendary, and his interactions on and off the court made headlines during his NBA career and even after his retirement. Popularly known as Swaggy P, he has a lot of stories to tell after playing for six different teams, particularly with the LA Lakers, during his 11 seasons.

In an interview with Vlad TV on YouTube, when asked about the best celebrity trash talkers he witnessed, Young's answer was interesting, to say the least.

“Will Ferrell. He says some slick stuff,” Young said (2:46-3:27). “If you’re missing, he’ll say something like, ‘Make a shot. If you can’t make that, I’ll put a jersey on.'"

Will Ferrell has been one of the most popular comedians and actors in Hollywood, winning the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Kike many celebrities, Ferrell is a staple of marquee Lakers games.

Nick Young loved to play in front of A-listers

Nick Young, who played for the Purple and Gold from 2013 to 2017, loved playing in front of celebrities, especially A-listers like Rihanna. He talked about his antics that allowed him to catch Rihanna's attention while playing.

“We get a chance to hit on Rihanna. … Roll over the ball by her. ‘Oops,’ I did that," Young said.

Rihanna remains a frequent attendee of Lakers games, while Young last played in the NBA in December 2018 in a four-game stint with the Denver Nuggets.

Young, a knockdown shooter, is also remembered for his relationships with Australian model and rapper Iggy Azalea and Keonna Green, which were magnified by his being a Laker.

Nick Young won his only NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, playing a bench role behind superstar Kevin Durant.