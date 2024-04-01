Nicki Minaj blings out with fam while rocking $1m Richard Mille, $11k Chanel Coat & $6k phone holder at Knicks-Thunder game

Nicki Minaj was in the house to see her beloved New York Knicks take on the OKC Thunder on Sunday, a day after selling out Madison Square Garden for her "Pink World 2" world tour. The 41-year-old rapper is well-known for making fashion statements wherever she goes, and her appearance at MSG was no different.

The rapper served up a casual-luxe look, combining a comfy Chanel tee and Alaïa leggings as she soaked in all the sports action alongside her husband Kenneth Petty and their adorable 3-year-old son, "Papa Bear."

Topping her outfit, the queen-native added $6,439 (as per Buyma) worth Chanel mini phone holder bag and an oversized Chanel cotton tweed coat worth $11,950 (as per Chanel site) that complemented her high and low fashion look.

While her designer outfit stole the show, Nicki Minaj's real stopper was a barely-there detail as eagle-eyed fans noticed the "Pink Friday 2" artist was sporting a top-of-the-range piece by boutique watchmaker Richard Mille’s RM 07-02 Pink Lady Sapphire.

This coveted timepiece, designed specifically for women, is estimated to be worth around $1,267,572, according to MyWatchSite.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj’s husband sported a cool all-black ensemble with a varsity jacket and a New York Yankees hat. Their son Papa Bear joined in on the fashion fun with a Gucci sweatshirt, dark jeans and some fresh Gucci sneakers.

Minaj wasn’t the only celeb watching the Thunder edge the Knicks 113-112, with Bad Bunny, Latrell Sprewell, Ben Stiller and more spotted in the crowd, occupying front and center seats.

NBA star eyed for role in Nicki Minaj's music video

Nicki Minaj reportedly tapped NBA star Paul George for a cameo in her music video, but the 33-year-old had to decline.

Recently, on his podcast "Podcast P," the nine-time All-Star made a surprising confession. He revealed he once had the chance to share the screen with the "Anaconda" rapper.

"You know what’s funny, this was maybe like a year or two ago, Nicki Minaj reached out for me to be in her music video," the PG13 said.

The LA Clippers guard playfully mentioned his wife, Daniela, likely wouldn't have been a fan of the cameo.

"I looked at Daniela, Daniela looked at me. Ay, I ain’t going to be able to do it," George said.

"She [Minaj] was excited about the opportunity too, but I declined. It was just a scheduling conflict that I couldn't."

If Paul George had said yes, he would have joined the ranks of NBA stars who've made memorable cameos in music videos. This list includes legends like Michael Jordan, who moonwalked alongside Michael Jackson in "Jam," and Kobe Bryant, who appeared in Destiny's Child's hit "Bug-A-Boo."