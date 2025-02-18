"Nico Harrison disease spreading everywhere?": Fans stunned as Ja Morant blockbuster trade hinted by insider

Since being drafted second overall in 2019, Ja Morant has blossomed into one of the electrifying stars in the NBA. As he gets ready to start the prime of his career, fans were left stunned at the idea of him being the next star possibly on the move.

Within NBA circles, it is often commonly debated on which star will be the next to request a trade. While appearing on the Real Ones podcast, longtime insider Howard Beck cited Morant as someone teams might be keeping an eye on.

In light of the Luka Doncic trade earlier this month, fans were left stunned at the idea of Ja Morant being the next young star to be dealt.

Some fans were skeptical at first, but after seeing a player like Doncic moved, they feel anything is possible in the NBA.

"Id say this is bullsh*t but after that Luka trade anything can happen," one fan said.

"I will TWEAK TF OUT," another fan said.

"Just because Nico Harrison has generational CTE doesn’t mean we have to do it as well. If they trade Ja I think the city would light on fire," said one fan.

It's worth noting that Morant is only in the second year of his five-year deal with the Grizzlies. His contract has no opt-outs, locking him in with the franchise through the 2027-28 season.

While he wasn't named an All-Star, Morant is still a key contributor for a Memphis team that is currently second in the Western Conference. This season, he is averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Should the Memphis Grizzlies be looking to move on from Ja Morant?

Seeing that he's locked in for the next few seasons, the Memphis Grizzlies shouldn't be in any rush to move on from Ja Morant. That said, a case could be made as to why they'd entertain the idea.

One factor that could have sparked this rumor is the play of Jaren Jackson Jr. His game took a big leap last year when Morant was out due to suspension and injury, and continues to improve. JJJ has solidified himself as a two-way force, and Memphis might want to shift to building out the roster around him.

The biggest thing when it comes to Ja Morant is his availability. He's missed a significant amount of time in recent years, impacting the Grizzlies' ability to compete. With guys like Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane making strides, Memphis has the talent to compete right now. That said, they'll never be able to compete with the other top teams in the West if Morant can't stay on the floor consistently.

Even with these factors, the Grizzlies should not be considering a Morant trade right now. Their core has had a lot of success together, and are all signed long-term at fairly reasonable price tags. The organization should give them a chance to compete while at their peak before considering any franchise-altering changes.

