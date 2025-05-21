Nico Harrison and Rob Pelinka among NBA executives at Klutch pro day to scout Khaman Maluach and others

Nico Harrison, Rob Pelinka and other executives from around the NBA were in attendance for the Klutch pro day in Los Angeles that featured some of the most interesting prospects in this year's draft class. Klutch Sports Group founder and CEO Rich Paul sets up the event each season to give his clients another chance to show off their skills to the teams that could draft them in June.

Ad

Nico Harrison and Pelinka linked up to make the most surprising trade the NBA has ever seen before this year's trade deadline. Luka Doncic was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in a move that angered Dallas Mavericks fans to no end. Both general managers are on the hot seat after underwhelming finishes for the Lakers and Mavericks in the postseason.

Duke star center Khaman Maluach, national champion Walter Clayton Jr. and foreign big man Hansen Yang were three of the bigger names participating in the pro day, which was full of future NBA talent. People from around the NBA world were in attendance, from media members to executives to Klutch clients like Mavericks forward Anthony Davis in a video posted by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Klutch Sports Group grew alongside LeBron James during his career and now has one of the longest lists of NBA clients as any other agency. The pro day put together by Paul allows teams to get another look at prospects in a group setting before setting up private workouts. For players like Yang and Clayton Jr., these days are important to help their stock improve before draft night.

For a player like Maluach, Nico Harrison, Pelinka and others want to know whether or not he is worth trading up for in the draft. Neither the Mavericks nor Lakers have a pick near where Maluach is expected to go in the draft, but could be convinced to trade up for him if they believe he would be a good fit on their team.

Ad

Nico Harrison is under a lot of pressure before the draft

No NBA GM will be watched closer than Nico Harrison as the NBA Draft approaches. After trading away Doncic, the Mavericks' second-best player ever, fans have piled on Harrison. Their requests for the team to fire him haven't gotten any quieter, even though their team won the first overall pick during the lottery.

Ad

With players like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo available, fans aren't putting it past Harrison to trade the top overall pick for an older superstar. Cooper Flagg has been labeled as a generational talent on par with Victor Wembanyama and Zion Williamson, but Nico Harrison has proven that he is willing to upset fans in order to make the moves he wants.

Klutch's pro day brings prospects one step closer to reaching the NBA and gives executives another look at the class before they try to decide which player to pursue. It is a who's who of the NBA world in attendance for this event, and Maluach and others hope they've done enough to impress the teams looking to take them in the draft in June.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More