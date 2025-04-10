Nico Harrison's live reaction to berserk "Fire Nico" chants

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison was present at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday night as Luka Doncic returned for the first time since being traded to the LA Lakers — and was met by an angry home crowd that loudly chanted “Fire Nico!” throughout the evening.

Ad

Despite the arena’s strict enforcement of its fan code of conduct — which includes ejecting those with “Fire Nico” signs or mouthing the phrase when caught on camera — the chants rang out in full force with the Slovenian star back on his old home floor and Harrison in attendance.

Watch it here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Doncic and the Lakers delivered in front of the Dallas crowd, taking a 112-97 win behind his explosive performance. The ex-Mavs guard led all scorers with 45 points on 16-of-28 shooting, adding eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in 38 minutes.

Anthony Davis, the centerpiece of the Lakers' trade package for Doncic, contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while shooting 5-for-13. Max Christie, another player included in the deal, chipped in 11 points on eight attempts. Naji Marshall topped the Mavericks with 23 points.

Ad

Mark Cuban discusses Nico Harrison’s decision to trade Luka Doncic

Former Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban appeared last week on the “Stephen A. Smith” show, where he opened up about the controversial trade of Luka Doncic, which Nico Harrison engineered.

Cuban said the deal was rooted in Harrison’s defensive mindset.

“Nico decided that defense wins championships, and they thought that Anthony Davis would be a better anchor for our defense,” Cuban said. “And look, you know, the truth is, between AD, Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford, that's the best big three in the NBA.”

Ad

READ: "That's the best big 3 in the NBA": Mark Cuban drops major statement on Mavericks' roster after Anthony Davis acquisition

Cuban then said that had he still been calling the shots, Doncic would have never been dealt. He also noted that Nico Harrison only informed him of the trade after it was finalized.

“I was like, ‘You're asking me, right? This isn't done,’” Cuban recalled the conversation with Harrison going. “He was like, ‘No, it's done.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ You know, nothing more to talk about.

Ad

“I wouldn't have done this. And, you know, thanks for giving me the call.”

With the victory Wednesday, Doncic and the Lakers officially locked in a playoff berth and guaranteed themselves a top-six finish in the West. They now sit at 49-31 with two games remaining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More