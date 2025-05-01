"Nico Harrison stole over $100M from Luka" - Fans react as Luka Doncic loses $116.7M in long-term commitment due to the Lakers trade

When Luka Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers in February, the move flipped the NBA community on its head. Doncic, who has stated that he had no intentions of leaving Dallas, wasn't only traded out of the blue, but he also lost the opportunity to sign a supermax contract that would have been worth $345.3 million with the Mavericks.
Now, however, after being traded to LA, the supermax deal that Doncic is eligible for pales in comparison to the one he would have received in Dallas. On Thursday, Spotrac's Keith Smith tweeted that Doncic will lose out on $116.7 million if he signs a supermax with LA this summer.
In response to the situation, the NBA community was quick to weigh in, with many fans condemning Nico Harrison for costing Luka Doncic so much money when the young star wanted to spend the remainder of his career with the Mavericks.
"Nico Harrison stole over $100M from Luka," one fan said.
"Doesnt california tax make it way worse?" another fan said.
"Interesting hopefully Luke Doncic signs the extension with the Lakers," one LA fan said.
Others also shared their thoughts on the situation:
"And people think he threw that phone because he liked Derek Lively & the mavericks? Lmao," one fan said in reference to an interview where Doncic stated that after finding out he had been traded, he threw his phone.
"It's been amazing," - Luka Doncic speaks with the press following LA's first-round elimination
Heading into the first round of the playoffs, it was no secret that LA had limited frontcourt depth. After the Mark Williams trade was rescinded, LA was left with no time to acquire a big man before the NBA trade deadline.
LA struggled to keep up with Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves in Game 5 despite signing Alex Len and some impressive play from Jaxson Hayes in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade.
Despite being traded midway through the season, and then getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, Doncic had nothing but good things to say about his time in LA while speaking with members of the press on Wednesday night.
"It's been great, honestly. The way the fans accepted me, it's been amazing. I'm really glad that I'm here."
Of course, the big question on the minds of fans is whether Luka Doncic will sign an extension this summer to stay in LA.
