"Nico Harrison would trade him tomorrow" - NBA fans clown Nikola Jokic for focusing on 'beer' after Nuggets playoff flameout

A cloud of uncertainty surrounds Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets during the 2024/25 offseason. Not only does the front office need to figure out how to retool the roster around Jokic, but it also needs to answer questions regarding their next coach and their vacant general manager position.

While there will be a time for these lingering questions to be answered, Jokic already knows how he plans to start the offseason. He said he'll likely be drinking "a lot of beer," at least for the next few days.

Nikola Jokic's plans for the immediate future earned some laughs from the assembled media and the fans who later saw the clip on social media.

"Nico (Harrison) would trade him tomorrow," one fan joked.

"Jokic: Beers and Horses," another chimed in.

"Luka's twin," one person added.

Fans on Instagram also did the same, as several commenters unleashed hilarious statements in response to the Joker.

""Shai: Hungry for MVP and a ring. Jokic: Hungry for beer and ride horses," one fan said.

"The man is happy he don't gotta play anymore and he can go back to his horses," another commented.

"The NBA is holding this man back from living his dreams," one person quipped.

Their defeat at the hands of the OKC Thunder marks the second straight year that the Denver Nuggets were eliminated in the Conference semifinals.

Nikola Jokic advised Aaron Gordon to sit out Game 7 amidst injury concern

Aaron Gordon was a valuable contributor for the Denver Nuggets this postseason, especially with his clutch play. However, he was reportedly not at 100% entering Game 7 on Sunday.

He reportedly had a strained left hamstring, which made his status questionable. However, Gordon still managed to suit up and try to help his team reach the Western Conference finals.

Nikola Jokic told the media that he had told Gordon not to play to avoid exacerbating his injury. Still, he appreciated how he battled despite being hobbled.

"I told him to not play, you can injure yourself even worse. He was struggling to move " Jokic said. "But, he went out there and fought with us and we can just appreciate it."

Despite the injury, Aaron Gordon played for 24-and-a-half minutes. He logged eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds in his team's 93-125 loss.

