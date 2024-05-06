One basketball fan's reaction to a Victor Wembanyama highlight is going to go down in history as part of a Nike ad. The fan, who was in attendance during a San Antonio Spurs game, got to witness one of the French rookie's many highlights and was caught on camera looking stunned.

The highlight? Wemby going behind his back to get past Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard before placing Brook Lopez on a poster. The fan can be seen staring at Wemby and looking mesmerized, and that reaction is featured in Nike's latest ad.

The ad drew a plethora of reactions on X, with several praising the advertisement itself for its creativity.

"AHHH S***! @Nike dropped a new @wemby commercial they got the same fan from the game reacting to the dunk. F***ing Nike marketing is undefeated."

"We bringing back meaningful ads," @LokoWarbucks wrote.

Others shared their reactions regarding the fan who made it into Nike's latest Victor Wembanyama ad.

"Imagine having a genuine reaction at the game and next thing you know you’re in a Nike commercial, this is awesome," @the_finnyboy posted.

"This gotta be a dream come true for a fan lol," @HydrateYaMind pointed out.

Meanwhile, some also noticed the "Alien" logo, which references Wemby's monicker.

"This is cool & the logo is TUFF good job @nike."

The logo that features in the ad is Wemby's signature logo, which he reportedly drew himself.

Nike will release Victor Wembanyama-themed shoes later this month

Fans got their first look at a unique pair of Nike G.T. Hustle 2 shoes that feature a black-and-green colorway along with the alien logo earlier this season. That particular pair of sneakers was Victor Wembanyama's PE, or player-exclusive sneakers with Nike, meaning that it was not available for purchase to the public.

All that is about to change as Nike is reportedly going to release the Nike G.T. Hustle 2 featuring Wemby's logo on May 15, and the shoes will cost $170, according to Complex. Wemby is yet to release a signature sneaker, but this should give his fans something to look forward to until that happens.

Can Victor Wembanyama win the Defensive Player of the Year award?

Many believe that Victor Wembanyama is deserving of the Rookie of the Year award. Currently, it looks like he's a lock to win it.

He is also in line to add a second piece of hardware, and that's the Defensive Player of the Year. However, some people think that Rudy Gobert, who had already won the award three times before, is going to take it home again this season.

In terms of individual stats, Gobert had 2.1 blocks and 0.7 steals per game. Meanwhile, Wemby recorded a league-leading 3.6 bg as well as 1.2 spg.

Based on these numbers, Wemby is the better individual defender. However, team stats say something else entirely. The Minnesota Timberwolves are No. 1 in the league in defensive rating with 108.4, while the Spurs are 21st with 115.6.

Although Wemby is part of a rebuilding team that only has him as a defensive stopper, Gobert is part of a system that plays well together on defense with him as the anchor.

The winner of the DPOY is yet to be announced and fans can only wait as the voters weigh these factors in deciding who is deserving of this award.