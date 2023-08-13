Victor Wembanyama is set to enter the NBA as perhaps the top prospect of the generation. The hype surrounding the big man has been stratospheric, and it has only been stoked by comments such as LeBron James' labeling him an "alien".

While some might call this pressure on the young gun, it appears Nike has seen an opportunity to build on the hype. As the saying goes, it is wise to strike the iron while it's hot.

Victor Wembanyama in the NikeTech advertisement

Nike's technology has revolutionized sportswear over the years, and it seems the sports brand has opted to go with Wemby as a representation of its status in futuristic technology.

Wembanyama has been contracted to Nike for a while, having signed with them earlier in his European career. The brand has had Wemby wear custom Nike Zoom G.T. Run shoes, and the Niketech promotion with the San Antonio Spurs star seems to indicate at a continuation of the same with it being their basketball shoe of the future.

Nike has truly embraced the extraterrestrial hype surrounding the French phenom. Maybe LeBron James, another Nike athlete, who also popularized the "alien" element can be seen in a collaboration of past meets future.

"He's more like an alien" said LeBron James in reference to Victor Wembanyama being labeled a "unicorn"

LeBron James, left, called Victor Wembanyama an alien.

Wembanyama had been touted for superstar status, but the King himself calling him an alien and not just some unicorn (a more common NBA commodity these days) sparked a fire that is still burning.

With both being extremely highly scouted prospects who Nike signed, comparisons and parallels are bound to be drawn. If the 7-foot-5 giant can build anything close to a career as what LeBron has, it would be amazing.

Niketech's new face with Victor Wembanyama might prove competition to LeBron XX's, but there are only wins in sight for Nike with these two superstars.

