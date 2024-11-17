"Nikola Jokic only got $25k"- NBA fans abuzz over LaMelo Ball's $100,000 fine for "offensive and derogatory" comment

Fans were buzzing after the NBA fined LaMelo Ball $100,000 for an anti-gay comment he made made in a postgame interview after a narrow win against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Charlotte Hornets star was talking to the sideline reporter Shannon Spake, who asked Ball about the Hornets' last play against Milwaukee. In the midst of his answer, Ball made the derogatory remark.

"We loaded up — no h***. That's what we wanted, put a hand up and then live with the results."

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Shams Charania reported the league fining Ball on X, fans started commenting.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Some were astounded with the amount of the fine the league hit Ball with. Others went political with their comments.

"$100k for No Homo is Crazy," a fan wrote.

"100K for saying “No Homo”?! The Democratic Party controls the NBA and this is proof of it," another fan wrote.

One fan was disappointed with the action of the league and even said commissioner Adam Silver was "ruining" the NBA.

"Adam Silver ruining the league," the fan commented.

One fan noted that in 2018, Nikola Jokic was fined only $25,000 for a similar remark.

"Ay jokic only got 25k that shit racism bro 😭😂," the fan wrote.

Another fan wasn't happy with Ball's comments and asked the NBA to suspend the Hornets star.

"Suspend him immediately this behavior is unacceptable," a fan wrote.

A fan said Ball should have just said "Pause" instead of walking right into the problem.

"Should’ve just said pause😭," the fan wrote.

One of the fans brought up Anthony Edwards' name and wrote that if LaMelo Ball is fined then Edwards should also be fined.

"Let the players speak their mind. Not that deep. If you’re going to fine him, better fine Ant as well. Soft league," the fan commented.

Another fan said after the incident, Ball will need more media training.

'He will definitely be in media training," the fan commented.

Doc Rivers says LaMelo Ball fell on Hornets' last possession against the Bucks

The game between the Hornets and Bucks was one of the most thrilling of the 2024-25 season. With 7.3 seconds remaining, Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled Ball, who fell on the floor while trying to drive to the basket.

Before Antetokounmpo committed the foul, the Bucks were leading 114-113. However, Ball made two free-throws to give the Hornets a one-point lead which eventually sealed the win for them.

Bucks beat reporter Eric Nehm posted coach Doc Rivers' comments on the foul by Antetokounmpo. Rivers said Antetokounmpo didn't commit any foul and Ball slipped on the play.

"I thought the final play was the ref blowing the call. This is back-to-back games now where on the final play there's been an incorrect call made. LaMelo Ball fell. He just fell down. Nobody was near him. Slipped on his own. We come up with the ball. The game's over."

Expand Tweet

After the game, referee Curtis Blair said that "there was no illegal contact" on Ball and the call on the court was incorrect.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback