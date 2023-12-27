Nikola Jokic praises MPJ on his first exclusive podcast experience: "Best questions since entering the NBA"

Nikola Jokic is known for being a very private person and his personal life has become a subject of intrigue to basketball fans. The Serbian center does not have many interviews other than his post-game press conferences. However, the two-time NBA MVP serms to have made an exception for one of his Denver Nuggets teammates.

With the age of podcasts and players jumping into it, Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. started his own named "Curious Mike". It gained quite a following on YouTube with over 19.3 thousand subscribers as of this writing.

Over the past weeks, MPJ has interviewed Peyton Manning, Aaron Gordon, Bones and Trae Young. Many fans had been requesting for Nikola Jokic and the 2023 NBA Finals MVP is now set to appear in what is marketed as the 'Most Exclusive NBA interview ever".

In a clip from the much-anticipated episode, 'The Joker' hyped up the podcast, claiming it was the best interview he had since coming to the NBA.

"I'm not gonna lie. The most-- the best questions since I came to the NBA. For real!" said Jokic.

Michael Porter Jr. gets curious on joining Nikola Jokic's escapades in Serbia

The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon made waves during the offseason with their unconventional summer activities. The 2023 champions met up in Jokic's hometown, Sambor, Serbia, to enjoy horse racing, creating a viral moment.

With the two Nuggets teammates seemingly having the time of their life, Michael Porter Jr. talked about intending to join Jokic in Serbia next summer.

"I'm thinking about going there next year to see what Jok has been up to," said Porter Jr. in the From the Point podcast while talking to Trae Young "I'm curious to experience the culture firsthand. He's told me about the fun there. According to him, the nightlife "It's a cut above what we have here, so I'm looking forward to joining Joker for some fun."

Aaron Gordon's laid-back personality was also praised by Porter, who admired the power forward's decision to visit Serbia. MPJ expressed his interest in joining them next summer, influenced by Gordon's positive feedback about the fun experiences in Serbia, especially the lively nightlife.

As of this season, the defending champions Denver Nuggets are second in the NBA Western Conference standings with a record of 22-10 right after Christmas Day and riding a five-game winning streak.

WATCH: MPJ talks about Jokic's summer at the 34:00 minute mark