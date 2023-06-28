Nikola Jokic, the 2022-23 NBA champion and Finals MVP, was drafted in the second round with Pick No. 41 by the Denver Nuggets. Jokic was not meant to be a basketball prodigy like LeBron James or Victor Wembanyama. Instead, he was a product of years and years of hard work.

The champion, Nikola Jokic, had some advice for Anthony Black prior to the 2023 NBA Draft:

"Good luck today on the draft. But I gotta tell you that doesn't mean anything. I was 41st pick and nobody counted me... Just work hard, surround yourself with good people that you trust."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Nuggets @nuggets With the 41st pick in the 2014 #NBADraft , the Denver Nuggets select Nikola Jokic. http://t.co/fS0wxVq89P With the 41st pick in the 2014 #NBADraft, the Denver Nuggets select Nikola Jokic. http://t.co/fS0wxVq89P

Black is a 6-foot-7-inch point guard who pours his heart out on the defensive end. His big athletic build allows him to see the floor better than a lot of point guards in the league, and there are a lot of expectations surrounding him.

However, despite Black's strong prospect, he can easily be overshadowed by new players like Victor Wembanyana, who has stolen all the headlines in the 2023 NBA Draft.

For Black, Jokic's advice is extremely valuable, despite the 19-year-old going as the sixth pick in the NBA 2023 Draft as compared to Jokic's 41st pick. The lesson remains valuable in that the draft does not define one's career, for better or worse.

NBA @NBA



2023 With the 6th pick of the NBA Draft, the @OrlandoMagic select Anthony Black ( @AnthonyBlack24_ )!2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm LIVE on ABC & ESPN! With the 6th pick of the NBA Draft, the @OrlandoMagic select Anthony Black (@AnthonyBlack24_)!2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm LIVE on ABC & ESPN! https://t.co/CBxwG6Oy4E

Anthony Black likely has a bright future ahead of him after being a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. With the Orlando Magic, he will get both the time and opportunity to develop his game.

"I’m sorry why did Jokic call Anthony Black of all people" - Fans speculate the connection between Jokic and Black

NBA Draft Guards Basketball

Denver Nuggets champion Nikola Jokic reached out to Anthony Black prior to the 2023 NBA Draft and shared a few words of advice. In what seems to be a phone call or a recorded voice message, fans are confused as to why Jokic would reach out to Black specifically.

₁₅𝕁𝕠𝕜𝕖𝕀𝕟𝔸𝔹𝕠𝕩 @jokerwrld ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "Good luck today on the draft. But I gotta tell you that doesn't mean anything. I was 41st pick and nobody counted me... Just work hard, surround yourself with good people that you trust."



Nikola Jokic shares advice to Anthony Black before the NBA draft



(via AnthonyBlack/YT) "Good luck today on the draft. But I gotta tell you that doesn't mean anything. I was 41st pick and nobody counted me... Just work hard, surround yourself with good people that you trust."Nikola Jokic shares advice to Anthony Black before the NBA draft (via AnthonyBlack/YT) https://t.co/otyxNkPAqa i’m sorry why did jokic call anthony black of all people twitter.com/clutchpointsap… i’m sorry why did jokic call anthony black of all people twitter.com/clutchpointsap…

Twitter had several responses to why this might be the case. However, there is no official report of why Jokic reached out to Anthony Black in particular.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

aki🃏 @milehighaki @jokerwrld They have the same stylist apparently and she asked him to record sumn which is cool @jokerwrld They have the same stylist apparently and she asked him to record sumn which is cool

Joseph @JJTrey @jokerwrld Anthony Black's Dad played professionally overseas, it's possible Jokic knows him because of that. @jokerwrld Anthony Black's Dad played professionally overseas, it's possible Jokic knows him because of that.

LeOffseason @EdwardIrr4 @jokerwrld Let’s be honest Jokic would actually call a random ass 2nd round draft pick out of the blue, literally the only guy in the league I can see doing that unprompted @jokerwrld Let’s be honest Jokic would actually call a random ass 2nd round draft pick out of the blue, literally the only guy in the league I can see doing that unprompted

With all these wild theories going around, the fans are desperate for an answer. Some fans even think that Jokic might be trying to recruit Black to the Nuggets.

Regardless of the reason behind the advice, it was one for the books and is sound advice that applies to any player in the NBA. The NBA Draft is definitely just the first step to a storied NBA career. After that, it's all about a player's work ethic and what they choose to make out of their opportunities. There are no set criteria for who can become a great player.

Poll : 0 votes