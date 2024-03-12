Nikola Jokic stats tonight: Did Nuggets star orchestrate 22-point comeback vs Raptors?

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets survived a lethargic start and rallied from a 22-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 125-119 on Monday. Denver's lack of effort on both ends of the court helped the visitors to a 34-19 second-quarter advantage. The Nuggets badly needed to wake up from their stupor in the third quarter to turn the game around.

Jokic provided the push and spark that the Nuggets lacked in the first half. He dropped 19 of his game-high 35 points in the third frame to light a fire under the defending champs. The Serbian also led the charge on the defensive end with several key steals and blocks.

The Nuggets' defense was a big factor in the rally. After giving up 15 first-half fastbreak points, they surrendered just two in the next 24 minutes. Jokic and Jamal Murray combined to make crucial plays to prevent what would have been an embarrassing loss.

Here is Nikola Jokic's stat on Monday against the Toronto Raptors:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Nikola Jokic 35 17 12 6 2 2 14-26 1-3 6-6 +13

With Toronto's defense keying in on the two-time MVP, Murray took his torn on the offensive end. The point guard scattered 21 points in the second half, 12 of them in the fourth quarter. He also had key assists to Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope that led to crucial 3-pointers.

Denver's surprising struggle confused the home crowd as the Raptors were without four of their starters. Toronto faced the Nuggets without Jakob Poeltl, Gary Trent Jr., Immanuel Quickley and franchise cornerstone Scottie Barnes. They didn't show any fear or hesitation to battle the defending champs despite an undermanned roster.

R.J. Barrett and Kelly Olynyk led the Raptors. They were ably backed up by rookie Gradey Dick, Jalen McDaniels, former Nugget Bruce Brown and Jontay Porter, Michael Porter Jr.'s brother.

The 22-point comeback was Denver's third-largest in franchise history. Nikola Jokic and the Jamal Murray were the catalysts of one of the biggest turnarounds by the team. They also bounced back from a 25-point deficit twice (2019 and 2007) and also overturned a 23-point margin (2020).

Nikola Jokic said after the game that the Nuggets were not quitters

Nikola Jokic was asked in a courtside postgame interview about the biggest factor that rallied the Denver Nuggets. He succinctly answered that his team were not quitters. They were not going to give in despite the advantage, particularly in front of a sellout crowd in Mile High City.

Jokic also thanked the fans for their unwavering support even when the Nuggets were down. The Serbian added that their energy and positivity gave them the energy to respond to adversity. He even wished that he would take the crowd if he could, whenever the Nuggets are on the road.