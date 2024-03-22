Nikola Jokic Stats Tonight: Reigning NBA Finals MVP overpowers Knicks' pesky defense with efficient triple-double (March 21)

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets secured a 113-100 home win over the shorthanded New York Knicks on Thursday. The key victory furthered their chances of securing the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed.

Despite being without three starters (Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson), the Knicks started strong. They led by as many as six points midway through the second quarter.

However, the Nuggets responded with a 19-8 run to take a 61-56 edge heading into halftime. In the second half, Denver maintained control of the game, leading by as many as 14 points en route to its 13-point victory.

Despite shooting just 6-for-20 (30.0%) from 3, the Nuggets shot 45-for-84 (53.6%) overall, obtaining a 66-46 advantage in points in the paint.

Meanwhile, the two teams surpassed their over/under points total (208.5), combining for 213 points.

Nikola Jokic Stats Tonight: Closer look at how 2x MVP carved up Knicks’ defense

Nikola Jokic put forth another masterful performance against the Knicks, carving up their seventh-ranked defense (112.2 defensive rating).

He recorded his 22nd triple-double of the season, nearly doing so in the first half. He finished the half with 16 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists on 60.0% shooting, regularly setting up his teammates for easy baskets.

That includes forward Michael Porter Jr., who recorded a game-high 31 points, eight rebounds and three 3-pointers on a blistering 81.3% shooting.

Jokic added another 14 points in the second half, including a series of shots inside to help Denver pull away in the fourth quarter. In doing so, he capped off another efficient 30-point triple-double.

Below is the two-time MVP’s full stat line:

PTS REB AST STL BLK TOV FG% 3PT% FT% +/- 30 14 11 1 0 1 52.2% (12-for-23) 0.0% (0-for-1) 85.7% (6-for-7) +30

Nikola Jokic and Nuggets move within percentage points of Western Conference’s No. 1 seed

Nikola Jokic and Denver entered Thursday’s contest trailing the first-seeded OKC Thunder (48-20) by 0.5 games. So, after dispatching New York, the Nuggets (49-21) sit just percentage points behind the Thunder.

OKC has a .706 winning percentage with 14 games remaining, while Denver has a .700 winning percentage with 12 games remaining.

However, the Nuggets should have a good chance of obtaining the No. 1 seed if they keep up their recent level of play. Since the All-Star break, they have gone 13-2, the best record in the league.

Denver will look to win its third consecutive game when it visits the Portland Trail Blazers (19-50) on Saturday.

