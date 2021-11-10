Nikola Jokic suspended for one game and Marcus Morris fined by the NBA for the scuffle during Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat game

Reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets will be suspended one game without pay for his role in the scuffle towards the end of their game against the Miami Heat on Monday. Meanwhile, Markieff Morris and Jimmy Butler of the Heat were given out fines.

The NBA announced the sanctions on Tuesday, with Jokic getting a one-game suspension without pay for "forcefully shoving" Morris to the floor when his back was turned. Morris has been fined $50,000 for his Flagrant Foul 2 on the MVP, which started the altercation.

In addition to Nikola Jokic's suspension and Markieff Morris' fine, the NBA has also fined Heat star Jimmy Butler $30,000 for trying to escalate the situation. Butler was caught on camera calling and cursing out Jokic. The league investigated what happened and Butler failed to cooperate.

As for the MVP, his suspension is scheduled for November 10th against the Indiana Pacers. The Nuggets will be without their three best players for that game, with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. both out with injuries.

Nikola Jokic feels bad about what happened with Markieff Morris

Nikola Jokic was available to the media after the Denver Nuggets' 113-98 win over the Miami Heat on Monday. Jokic was ejected late in the fourth quarter for pushing Markieff Morris from behind after a hard foul.

The reigning MVP said in the postgame conference that he felt bad for what he did to Morris. Jokic also mentioned that what he did was a stupid play, but he thought that Morris' foul on him was dirty.

"It's a stupid play, I feel bad. I'm not supposed to react that way. I got hit. I saw him, but I thought it was just gonna be like a take foul. But he bumped me and I was like, I think it was a dirty play and I just needed to protect myself," Jokic said.

Despite what happened, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets made quick work of the Miami Heat. Jokic put up an easy triple-double with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. The win was good for Denver, but the altercation has been the talk of the town.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Jokic Brothers and Marcus Morris exchange words. Jokic Brothers and Marcus Morris exchange words. https://t.co/1ecDpZEjEv

Markieff Morris' twin brother, Marcus, commented on Twitter about what happened. Marcus is a player for the LA Clippers and they face the Nuggets three times this season. In response to that, Nikola Jokic's two brothers made their own Twitter account and had some words with Marcus. The Nuggets visit Miami at the end of the month. Let's expect fireworks in and out of the court for this one.

