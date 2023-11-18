Nikola Jokic vs Alperen Sengun: Comparing playmaking centers' NBA stats through 3rd NBA season

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has been dismissive when he has been compared to reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. Although the Turkish international has started to make heads turn with his incredible passing and basketball IQ, he’s still not buying the Jokic comparisons. “The Joker” is considered by many to be the best passing big man in league history. Jokic’s unique combination of size, incredible playmaking and reading of the game is a big reason why the Denver Nuggets are the defending champs.

Despite Sengun’s reluctance to be compared to Jokic, the numbers in the first three years in the NBA between the two are strikingly similar. The young Houston Rockets center is already feeling blessed that he’s been mentioned in the same sentence as the two-time MVP. Houston has to be elated that they might have someone who is on the same trajectory as Jokic:

Fans comparing Alperen Sengun to the Denver Nuggets superstar may not be so out of line as some have been pointing out. The numbers between the two in their first three years are quite surprising.

Alperen Sengun’s playmaking has followed Nikola Jokic’s path

Here are Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun’s averages in the first three seasons in the league:

Player Points Rebounds Assists Nikola Jokic 13.2 8.4 3.6 Alperen Sengun 12.7 7.3 3.4

Mike Malone gave the reins of the offense to Emmanuel Mudiay, who led the team with 5.5 assists per game in Jokic's rookie year. Jameer Nelson was slightly behind him with 4.9 dimes per contest.

Nikola Jokic averaged 2.4 apg, the lowest in his career, which was good for fifth on the team. Jokic also played just 21.7 minutes per game, which was eighth on the roster and largely played as a traditional big man. The Serbian, despite his limited role, already led the Denver Nuggets in win shares with 6.7.

Malone recognized Jokic’s potential and gave him a bigger role as a playmaking center in his second season. The big man’s assists improved from 2.4 to 4.9 apg, which was second in the team. When Jameer Nelson wasn’t on the court, he was the primary playmaker.

From Nikola Jokic’s third year until today, Mike Malone has given the Serb all the freedom to run the offense. He had 7.3 apg during the 2017-18 season to lead the team and has been the Nuggets’ best playmaker ever since.

Like Jokic, Alperen Sengun was fifth in assists wtih the Houston Rockets in his rookie season. He normed 2.6 apg behind Kevin Porter Jr., Dennis Schroder, Jae’Sean Tate, Eric Gordon and Jalen Green. Sengun started in just 13 games and had Jokic-like minutes on the floor, averaging 20.7 mpg.

The leap “The Joker” took in his sophomore year was way better than Sengun’s. Still, the Rockets gave him more leeway on offense, which helped Sengun improve his scoring and assists. From 2.6 apg, he was now averaging 3.9 dimes per contest. The unassuming big man was now second in his team, just behind Porter Jr.’s 5.7 apg.

New Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka has made Alperen Sengun the creative hub of the offense alongside former All-Star Fred VanVleet this season. Sengun is handing out 6.0 assists per game, second to “FVV’s” 7.9 apg.

In crucial game situations, though, Udoka has turned to Sengun to handle primary playmaking duties. The coach flipped VanVleet’s role into a gunner or a closer. By giving his third-year player the same role Nikola Jokic has been playing in Denver, the Rockets have become quite the surprise this season.

Aleperen Sengun may not become the all-time great player that “The Joker” is. But, the Houston Rockets’ big man has certainly turned heads with his Jokic-like playmaking and impact in his first three years in the NBA.