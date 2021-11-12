Nikola Vucevic enters NBA health and safety protocols as per Shams Charania

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most impressive teams to start the 2021-22 NBA season. The team currently finds itself second in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 8-3 this season. The Bulls will be getting prepared for a showdown against the Golden State Warriors, who sit at the top of the NBA with a record of 10-1. Unfortunately for the Bulls, they are going to be a bit shorthanded as big man Nikola Vucevic has just entered the league's Health and Safety protocols, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Bulls center Nikola Vucevic tested positive for coronavirus and will miss at least 10 days due to health and safety protocols. Sources: Bulls center Nikola Vucevic tested positive for coronavirus and will miss at least 10 days due to health and safety protocols.

It's another tough blow for the Chicago Bulls, as the team has already started to deal with a number of injuries to their rotation. Previously, it was announced that starting forward Patrick Williams would miss the remainder of the season to undergo surgery on his wrist. The Bulls will now be without one of their top scorers in Vucevic, as he's expected to miss at least 10 days.

A tough road ahead for Vucevic and Chicago

A challenging road trip awaits the Chicago Bulls without Nikola Vucevic

The recent news couldn't come at a worse time for the Chicago Bulls as they prepare to be without Nikola Vucevic for at least 10 days. Chicago is currently preparing for a brutal roadtrip that will start tomorrow against the 10-1 Golden State Warriors. From there, the team is expected to have back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, followed by a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers. If Vucevic is out for 10 days, it would make him eligible to potentially return next week for a tough matchup on the road against the Denver Nuggets. Chicago Bulls beat writer K.C. Johnson pointed out that Vucevic had recently played two games against Joel Embiid, who has recently been out of games after entering the league's health and safety protocols as well.

Vucevic spent two games guarding Joel Embiid, who tested positive for COVID-19 following the second meeting. K.C. Johnson @KCJHoop Bulls officially list Nikola Vucevic as out, health and safety protocols, on their just-released injury report for Warriors game.



Vucevic, I'm told, will be sidelined at least 10 days. Bulls officially list Nikola Vucevic as out, health and safety protocols, on their just-released injury report for Warriors game.Vucevic, I'm told, will be sidelined at least 10 days. NBC Sports Chicago reported last week that the Bulls are fully vaccinated.Vucevic spent two games guarding Joel Embiid, who tested positive for COVID-19 following the second meeting. twitter.com/KCJHoop/status… NBC Sports Chicago reported last week that the Bulls are fully vaccinated.Vucevic spent two games guarding Joel Embiid, who tested positive for COVID-19 following the second meeting. twitter.com/KCJHoop/status…

The Chicago Bulls are going to have to try to weather the storm of a tough road trip without one of their top scoring options. The team is currently positioned near the top of the Eastern Conference standings right now and will need to step up in a big way to pick up some wins throughout their tough upcoming road trip. In 11 games this season, Nikola Vucevic was averaging 13.6 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Chicago Bulls, who are tied with the Washington Wizards for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

